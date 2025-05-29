Donna D’Errico Rocks Her Old ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit at 57, Appears to Be …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Donna D’Errico starred on Baywatch from 1996 to 1998.

These days, the actress is 57 and still enjoys a sizable following on social media.

And Donna treated her 3.1 million Instagram followers to an unexpected sight this week when she busted out her old swimsuit from her “lifeguarding” days.

Donna D’Errico ‘found her old swimsuit’

“Guess who found her old swimsuit…” she captioned the photo above.

Needless to say, fans were floored. We’re not saying 57 is old, but that’s not what it looked like for previous generations.

To put things in perspective, Rue McClanahan was 51 when she portrayed Blanche Deveraux on the first season of Golden Girls.

Donna clearly does not have the appearance of a Florida-based retiree. In fact, she doesn’t look like she’s aged at all since her years of running up and down the beach as Donna Marco (yeah, the Baywatch writers didn’t exactly overexert themselves when naming her character).

Donna D’Errico attends the SAINT Candles & St. Jude Children’s Hospital event on October 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for SAINT Candles by Ira DeWitt)

We’re not quite sure what’s going on here:

Maybe Donna is getting help from some photo filters or facial fillers. Or maybe she jusg has really great genetics.

Either way, fans were absolutely stunned by her latest post.

Fans react to Donna’s age-defying pic

Donna D’Errico attends the world premiere of Paramount Pictures film ‘Baywatch’ at South Beach on May 13, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“Perfect Fit,” one follower commented on the photo, according to Page Six.

“Still fits like a glove and looks great nice pic,” another added, as a third wrote, “Still looking good in uniform.”

“I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “Everybody’s doing it.”

We’re sure Donna enjoys all the rapturous praise from her devoted followers. But she also may have had financial reasons for posting the thirst trap.

Donna D’Errico at the 5th Annual Babes For Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen LA at El Rey Theatre on December 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Babes For Boobs )

D’Errico has been on OnlyFans since 2022, and given her continued popularity online, she probably turns a tidy profit on the site.

We don’t know if Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhof have any interest in dusting off their own swimsuits for a Baywatch reboot.

But clearly, Donna is still ready for a long slo-mo shot, should the opportunity present itself.