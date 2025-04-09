Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly Has to PROVE Himself to Win Me Back!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both might like to get back together. That doesn’t mean that it’s happening.

In late March, Fox welcomed her fourth child.

This daughter is her first child with Kelly. Given that the two broke up late last year, this is also likely their last as a couple.

However, MGK is reportedly feeling nothing short of desperate to win her back.

Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for ‘Tickets To My Downfall,â€™ and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

After fumbling Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly just wants her back

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Machine Gun Kelly is eager to reunite with Megan Fox.

“Megan would love it if they could be a little family,” the inside source notes.

“But until MGK can prove to her, without a doubt, that he can be [the] kind of partner [she needs],” the insider warned, “she’s keeping up a huge wall.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“MGK will need to consistently work on himself to [show] that he can be trusted,” the source then explained.

“So far, he’s taking steps in the right direction,” the insider admitted.

The source then emphasized: “But only time will tell if MGK’s really going to be able to make the changes [stick].”

What is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby’s name?

When he celebrated her birth on social media, MGK described their newborn as “our little celestial seed.”

Given his and Fox’s general vibes, some fans interpreted that as a name announcement.

MGK then had to take to social media to debunk the misinterpretation.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen in the stands after his performance during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on February 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

“Wait, guys … her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” Machine Gun Kelly clarified

He then promised: “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Clearly, they are not yet ready.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

How can he win her back?

Megan Fox and Mister “I Am Weed” met and fell head over heels for each other back in 2020. In January of 2022, they announced that their cringe relationship had become a cringe engagement.

In late 2024, Fox announced her pregnancy. Mere weeks later, she and MGK broke up. It is unclear what exactly caused the split, save that Fox reportedly found relationship-ending material on his phone.

It is unclear what MGK allegedly had on his phone, or what he could do to make up for it.

Hopefully he knows, at least.