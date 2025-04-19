Lydia McLaughlin: Brother of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Killed …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tragic news out of the world of reality TV today, as the brother of a beloved Bravo star has been fatally shot by police.

Lydia McLaughlin starred on the eighth and twelfth seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Now, she’s speaking out after her brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, was killed by police during a traffic stop.

Lydia McLaughlin speaks out following brother’s death

“My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother,” the reality star told TMZ Friday.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

Stirling was reportedly riding his motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday when he was pulled over by Newport Beach police officers.

Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but several outlets have confirmed that Stirling was fatally shot. It does not appear that any officers were injured.

A painful time for the Stirling family

News of Geoffrey’s passing comes just six months after McLaughlin lost her mother, Judy Stirling

“My mom passed away last night. We are heart broken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus,” Lydia wrote on Instagram, according to Page Six.

“Fairy dust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before,” she continued, adding:

“What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud @ocjudymom.”

An outpouring of support

In response to the news of her brother’s passing, Lydia has received thousands of supportive messages from friends, fans, and former castmates.

“Lydia — I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother! My heart hurts for you and your family. Peace be with you,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote, according to Page Six.

Several media outlets report that they have reached out to Lydia for further comment but received no response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.