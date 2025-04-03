Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused of Having Sex With 5 Trafficked Romanian Women

In the 1980s and ’90s, Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.
Now, he finds himself at the center of a scandal that threatens to tarnish his legacy and land him in serious legal trouble.
According to a new report from CNN affiliate Antena 3, a criminal complaint has been filed against
Jean-Claude Van Damme named in shocking criminal complaint
According to this shocking report, a criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), alleging that Van Damme had sexual relations with five Romanian women during a recent trip to Cannes.
All of the women, the report alleges, were trafficked by a criminal group believed to be led by Morel Bolea, the owner of a Romanian modeling agency.
The complaint further alleges that Van Damme would have been well aware that the women were trafficked.
Adrian Cuculis, an attorney for one of the alleged victims, told Antena 3 that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.”
Cuculis went on to insist that he has zero doubt as to whether Van Damme understood the reality of the situation.
“At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations [with],” the attorney wrote.
“The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited.”
A rocky 40 years in the spotlight
Van Damme first gained public attention with the 1985 No Retreat, No Surrender.
In the decades since, his career has survived numerous controversies, including several infidelities — Van Damme is currently on his fifth marriage — and battles with substance abuse.
But while the Belgian action star is no stranger to scandal, he’s never come up against anything like this before.
Van Damme has yet to publicly respond to these allegations.
Given the severity of the charges, he might be keeping quiet on the advice of his lawyers.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.