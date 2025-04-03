Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused of Having Sex With 5 Trafficked Romanian Women

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the 1980s and ’90s, Jean-Claude Van Damme was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Now, he finds himself at the center of a scandal that threatens to tarnish his legacy and land him in serious legal trouble.

According to a new report from CNN affiliate Antena 3, a criminal complaint has been filed against

Jean-Claude Van Damme in a still from his recent film ‘Kill ‘Em All 2.’ (Dimension Films)

Jean-Claude Van Damme named in shocking criminal complaint

According to this shocking report, a criminal complaint was filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), alleging that Van Damme had sexual relations with five Romanian women during a recent trip to Cannes.

All of the women, the report alleges, were trafficked by a criminal group believed to be led by Morel Bolea, the owner of a Romanian modeling agency.

The complaint further alleges that Van Damme would have been well aware that the women were trafficked.

Jean-Claude Van Damme attends the Radio FG 20th Anniversary Celebration at Le Grand Palais on April 5, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Adrian Cuculis, an attorney for one of the alleged victims, told Antena 3 that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.”

Cuculis went on to insist that he has zero doubt as to whether Van Damme understood the reality of the situation.

“At one point in Cannes, at an event organized by Jean-Claude Van Damme, several Romanians who are currently being investigated for the establishment of a criminal group and pimping allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations [with],” the attorney wrote.

Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited.”

A rocky 40 years in the spotlight

Van Damme first gained public attention with the 1985 No Retreat, No Surrender.

In the decades since, his career has survived numerous controversies, including several infidelities — Van Damme is currently on his fifth marriage — and battles with substance abuse.

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Gladys Portugues attend “The Expendables 2” UK film premiere at Empire Leicester Square on August 13, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But while the Belgian action star is no stranger to scandal, he’s never come up against anything like this before.

Van Damme has yet to publicly respond to these allegations.

Given the severity of the charges, he might be keeping quiet on the advice of his lawyers.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.