Kylie Kelce Podcast Hits #1 Spot, Obliterates Joe Rogan

Kylie Kelce is off to a running start with her podcast.

Though Kylie has grappled with fame at times, she’s making the best of her massive platform.

Discussing motherhood, fame, and more, she hooked listeners with her very first episode.

That’s good for a host of reasons.

Appearing on the first episode of her podcast on December 5, 2024, Kylie Kelce showed listeners what they can expect. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kylie Kelce is dominating the podcast world

On the first episode of the Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce podcast, the titular Kylie addressed a range of topics from motherhood to her family’s fame and beyond.

She’s already bringing in a massive audience — and, perhaps more importantly, overshadowing toxic podcasters.

On both Spotify and Apple podcast charts, Kylie Kelce has dethroned toxic manfluencer Joe Rogan’s podcast. The Joe Rogan Experience is now #2, and there’s a tasteless joke in there somewhere.

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In the very first episode of the podcast, Kylie opened up about the massive influx of attention.

She knew that there would be some level of fame through husband Jason Kelce’s football career. That was before her brother-in-law started dating Taylor Swift.

The spotlight has massively intensified, as the Kelce family went from being well-known within the subculture of football fandom to breaching containment and becoming world-famous.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

What is Kylie Kelce’s podcast all about?

Kylie discussed motherhood a great deal. That is no surprise, given that she recently shared that she’s expecting baby #4.

She admitted that she prefers to remain “behind the scenes.” However, she’s worked out ways to “turn [the public attention] into a positive.”

Also, by opening up to fans instead of ineffectually hiding, Kylie knows that she can “control the narrative” about herself to some extent. There are seasoned celebrities who don’t seem to understand that.

“I have increased visibility,” Kylie Kelce acknowledged. “Which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility.”

She continued: “And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women’s sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up.”

Kylie then affirmed: “We can take a positive spin on this.” That is a very healthy attitude!

Laila Young, Kylie Kelce, and Summer Young attend the Dove and GENYOUth Star Studded “45 Yard Line” flag football Game to #KeepHerConfident by Building Body Confidence for Girls in Sports on February 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dove)

Will ‘Not Gonna Lie’ maintain this level of listeners?

A day-one podcast launch by a famous person is sure to draw in more listeners. The same was true for Meghan Markle, whose sole Spotify saw ratings drop after the first episode. It’s just how almost all media operates.

However, Kylie could retain listeners as news about her family continues to unfold. She plans to balance her passion for women’s sports with discussion of hot topics. If she finds the right mix, she could have a success that long outlives her brother-in-law’s famous romance.

Guests will also be a key. Starting off with Kaitlin Olsen was a smart start. Olsen stars on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, a show on which Kylie’s husband played himself (well, a hallucination of himself).