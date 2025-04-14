Ramona Singer Mocked After Absurd Facetune Mishap: Who Does She Think She’s Fooling?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ramona Singer is getting called out for facetuning herself beyond recognition.

The controversial RHONY alum has been seen rubbing elbows (to put it mildly) with significantly younger men.

Now, she’s taking it up a notch — by looking significantly younger herself.

Either Ramona is living out The Substance in real life, or she has gone overboard photo-editing software.

Ramona Singer is the Queen of bad decisions on The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 Episode 12. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is that Ramona Singer?

68-year-old Ramona Singer took to Instagram a few days ago to share a truly baffling photo.

“Just another great night in Palm Beach,” she wrote in the caption. That much did not receive any issue.

However, the photo itself caused a chorus of reactions from followers. And not because of the younger-looking men in the snap with her.

Instead, the issue is Ramona herself. Many did not even recognize her.

(Some continue to express doubts that the photo intends to depict Ramona at all)

It appears that photo-editing software of some kind, perhaps Facetune, has warped her appearance in order to shave off more than half of her life span. It’s not flattering — it is cringe-inducing.

Ramona Singer appears here on Watch What Happens Live in July of 2018. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I love you Ramona … but come on!!! This makes you look younger than Avery,” derided one commenter.

(Avery, Ramona’s daughter, is 29 years old, and will turn 30 next month)

“The fact that we don’t have a camera on her while she’s editing this masterpiece is upsetting,” lamented one follower, waxing nostalgic about Ramona’s time on Bravo.

Another relatably commented: “Ramona please I don’t have time for this today.”

Ramona Singer is ready for her close-up on The Real Housewives of New York Season 9. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Oddly enough, even days later, Ramona had not deleted the photo.

Some previous Housewives have realized too late that they went too far with editing, either deleting a photo or laughing alongside followers. Becoming “in on the joke” is a healthy response.

In the case of Ramona, it’s unclear whether she understands the absurdity of her post, or the ridicule that is coming her way from her own fans.

“I don’t have the virus, I tested today,” Ramona Singer announces during a contentious RHONY Reunion. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Though Ramona is not a good person, her cluelessness about almost every topic was — for many years — part of her charm.

It is possible that she simply did not realize how dramatically she had distorted her own face. She looks like she’s in her 30s in the photo. It is absurd, but she might not see it.

There is also the possibility that she is grappling with some sort of body image issue.

We would hate to “diagnose” that off of one photo.

At the most, we can say that — though she is a deeply silly person — she does not appear to be in on the joke at all.