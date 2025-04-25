Kate Middleton Declines to Join Prince William at Pope’s Funeral, Prompting Fears …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.

The Pope’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, and leaders and dignitaries from around the world will be in attendance.

But while the UK will be represented by Prince William, it seems that Kate Middleton will not be seated beside her husband at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in her role as Colonel, Irish Guards, takes a sip of Guinness during a visit to the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William will attend Pope Francis’ funeral on his own

Following days of speculation, it appears that both Charles and Kate will be skipping the trip to Italy.

“Kate won’t join William at the Pope’s funeral. The future King will take the solo flight,” one insider tells the International News.

Like everything that Kate and Charles do these days, the decision has prompted speculation about the health of the two royals.

As you’re likely aware, Kate battled cancer last year, but is now in full remission.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles is still battling cancer, and Buckingham Palace officials have been reluctant to offer updates with regard to his health.

The secrecy has led to rumors that Charles is not doing as well as expected. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the King’s condition is terminal.

But it’s important to note that there’s been no confirmation of such a severe progression, and Charles has been traveling and working a great deal in recent months.

Charles’ trip to the Vatican to meet with Francis

Most recently, Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to the ailing Francis in the final weeks of his life.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The king and queen recalled the pontiff fondly in their official statement following his death:

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness has able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” the statement read.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

As for Kate, there’s no reason to believe that her decision to stay home has anything to do with her health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After all, she and William are parents to three young children, and they’ve been vocal about wanting the kids to have as normal a childhood as possible.

In a few years, George, Charlotte, and Louis may begin joining their parents on international work trips.

But for now, Kate likely believes that it’s best for the kids to remain at home and attend school regularly — and to have at least one parent around the house creating a sense of normalcy.