Kate Gosselin Wants to Date, Is Counting on Fate (Not Dating Apps)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Gosselin is still on the dating market, an ominous report warns.

Beware!

Despite reported financial difficulties and the dismal quality of her character, the infamous reality TV villain still feels deserving of companionship, according to a new report.

However, she isn’t looking for love in the same way that most might. Kate has very romantic notions of how to find romance.

Kate Plus Eight villain Kate Gosselin gives a horrified expression about learning that her date continues to visit rough establishments even after seeing things go wrong. Weird — shouldn’t hat have made her feel encouraged about her chances? (Image Credit: TLC)

According to what an inside source tells In Touch Weekly, Kate Gosselin is still looking for someone willing to love her.

“She has a couple friends and as far as I know she’s not dating anyone,” the insider dished.

And when it comes to finding a potential partner or even a first date, she doesn’t want to do it the conventional way.

Kate Gosselin is angry in this screenshot from her erstwhile reality TV career. Anger often appears to be her default state. (Image Credit: TLC)

“She wants to meet a guy through friends,” the source explained.

The insider added: “Or the old-fashioned way, in a supermarket or coffee shop.”

This source then spelled out that the widely reviled reality TV personality is “not about the dating apps” after “trying that route and hating it.”

In 2019, Kate Gosselin for some reason got her own reality show, Kate Plus Date.

Rather than focusing upon her reign of terror over her children (except for Collin, whom she had institutionalized against his will in 2016), Kate Plus Date followed her attempt to find her perfect match.

Obviously, she needed all of the help that she could get.

But not even the relationship and dating experts could help Kate find her forever man.

Kate Gosselin is always one moment away from an epic meltdown, it feels like. (TLC)

Ultimately, Kate Plus 8 lasted only six episodes. (Which was, to be blunt, still six episodes too many)

Though she has had public relationships, they have been few and far between.

Perhaps she keeps things private.

Or maybe she is having trouble finding love because people know a little too much about what sort of person she is.

Kate Gosselin is not the most popular celebrity. She may, in fact, be the least popular. (TLC)

What are the odds of her making that connection?

Years ago, Kate moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina.

While NC is home to large cities and world-class hospitals where a registered nurse might find work, she now resides in the small town of Troutman in the Western portion of the state.

With a population under 4,000, she has narrowed her potential dating pool to the approximate size of a high school.

She might need extraordinary good luck to run into “mister right” at a coffee shop.

And that might be more good luck than she deserves.