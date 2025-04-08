Hailee Steinfeld Pregnant: Is She Expecting Her First Child With NFL MVP Josh Allen?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Hailee Steinfeld pregnant?

Late last year, Josh Allen and Steinfeld’s engagement made headlines.

Their relationship even drew comparisons to a more high-profile celebrity-sports crossover romance: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Now, fans are offering the couple their congratulations for the baby on the way.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 31-7 during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are engaged

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is so well known that his name was cropping up outside of sports circles even before his relationship with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld became public.

Admittedly, a non-football viewer might have just heard about him because he’s unusually handsome. But that’s not a bad reason to be famous.

On the field, he’s been doing well. The Buffalo Bills have been on a winning streak.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)

Off of the field, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld became engaged in late 2024. In early December, Allen spoke about the happy news in Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he admitted at the time.

“It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you,” Allen pointed out. “Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen described in that stame newsletter. He continued: “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

Recently, fans believed that his desire to have a baby with the Hawkeye actress may be in the works.

Allen and Steinfeld appeared in gender reveal party photos on social media and beyond. (According to the color coding of this event, by the way, someone’s expecting a daughter)

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Congratulations poured in on social media, with numerous commenters congratulating Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld for being pregnant with their first child.

“Seems like every football player who has gotten someone pregnant has had a rough year,” one tweet warned with an unnecessarily ominous tone.

However, these were responses to Allen and Hailee attending a friend’s gender reveal party — and to month-old reports on their excitement to start a family, which came up in the interview after their engagement news.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates the win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

They have plenty of time

Right now, Josh has plenty on his plate. Though his football season has come to an end, performing at Allen’s takes up a lot of time and energy year-round.

And the second season of Arcane just wrapped late last year. Social media is still processing the Netflix series with art, headcanons, and more. Hailee Steinfeld is also well known for portraying Kate Bishop in the MCU. If Marvel doesn’t inexcusably fumble this, we could have the long-anticipated Young Avengers project that fans have been wanting for years.

Obviously, both Allen and Steinfeld’s real lives should come first. We’re just saying … they’re already pretty busy.