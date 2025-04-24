Barry Plath Puts Family Home up For Sale in Wake of Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Barry Plath has taken a major step forward in his life.

Or… he’s attempting to do so, at least.

On April 21, the Welcome to Plathville patriarch listed the Cairo, Georgia home in which he’s been residing in with some of his children up for sale.

Plath did so several months after his divorce from ex-wife Kim was finalized.

Kim and Barry Plath on air. (TLC)

The massive, five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was purchased by Barry and Kim during the second season of their aforementioned reality show… and the former has continued to live there with some of the Plath children even after the couple’s split.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the house was purchased for $340,000 in December 2019 and the current listing describes in as “truly remarkable and one of a kind.”

The listing also boasts “a sunny family room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows,” a library, copper gutters and a bedroom that could function as a mother-in-law suite.

Elsewhere, this same listing notes some of the home’s unique feature… including “stunning millwork” and “teak parquet floors,” while one photo depicts a crossbow on the wall AND two handguns just sitting on a nightstand.

We’re not judging (too harshly), but we are questioning in some sense whether this will help the home get sold or not.

Kim and Barry Plath are featured in this confessional from their reality show. (TLC)

The reality stars did not publicly announce their separation until June 28, 2022 — after 24 years of marriage — at which time they said the following:

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” said Kim and Barry to this outlet.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Kim Plath talks to the TLC cameras in this Welcome to Plathville photo. (TLC)

This statement from three years ago was released on the same evening TLC aired an episode that featured Barry saying he felt betrayed by his spouse.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” said the family patriarch on air.

In a confessional, he added:

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

Welcome to Plathville has been a hit on TLC for years. (TLC)

The home is priced at $649,000, which will garner the Plaths an impressive $309,000 in profit if they manage to sell the residence at its list price.

It sits on 3.8 acres and was built in 1963.

Prior to making their official announcement, meanwhile, the exes documented their marriage struggles on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while,” Kim said during one episode. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there.”