Gene Hackman’s Cause of Death Revealed; Hollywood Legend and Wife Died One Week …

It’s been over a week since the world learned about the shocking deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

And for most of that time, the circumstances surrounding those deaths were completely baffling to investigators.

Hackman was 95, so normally, his passing would not merit much of an investigation. But his late wife was only 65, with no known health issues.

Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s causes of death revealed

Earlier today, the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator announced the findings of the couple’s autopsies.

The examiner announced that Hackman died of heart disease and complications caused by Alzheimer’s.

Arakawa passed away from a rare illness known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. It is usually spread by rodents.

The medical examiner estimates that Hackman died on February 18, roughly one week after Arakawa.

. Obviously, there are still many questions to be answered about this highly unusual case.

Gene Hackman arrives at the premiere of his new film “The Royal Tenenbaums,” in Los Angeles, 06 December 2001. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa death scene continues to confound investigators

Adding to the mystery is the fact that the Hollywood legend and his late wife were found dead in different parts of the house.

One of the couple’s dogs had passed away, but two others were still roaming the property.

Initially, many presumed that the deaths were the result of a gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, but those theories were eventually ruled out.

Now, a professional medical examiner is positing a new possibility that might help explain how two seemingly unrelated deaths happened one week apart in the same residence.

Actor Gene Hackman signs a copy of his new book “Perdido Star” at a Borders book store in Chicago April 28, 2000. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

Medical examiner says deaths may have been the result of ‘broken heart-type’ situation

James Gill is the Chief Medical Examiner of the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. He’s not participating in the investigation into Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths, but ahead of the official findings, he shared his informed outsider’s theory with People magazine.

“From the initial kind of circumstances, it seems like he may have collapsed. He’s got a history of heart disease. He’s got a pacemaker. So that would not be unusual,” Gill explains.

“But the unusual part is that why then did she also collapse? Assuming she would’ve found him. Then you start wondering about: There is this thing where the stress of seeing someone die that could have triggered a natural death in her.”

Gill says the most likelt possibility is that Hackman “found [Arakawa] and was going out to get help or get his phone, and he then collapsed from the stress of that, too. Just as likely. He’s older, he’s got known heart disease. But the autopsy would certainly show if she had heart disease or cancer or what have you.”

Actor Gene Hackman poses with his Cecil B. Demille Award backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

The ME explains that two natural deaths occurring around the same time “has been known to happen, kind of a broken heart-type thing, almost.”

“Suddenly finding your loved one dead on the floor that can increase your adrenaline and that stimulates your heart to beat faster, and that can put your heart into an irregular rhythm,” he says.

Gill notes that prescription pills were found scattered near Betsy’s body, a detail that could be a clue. Perhaps she was engaged in a last-ditch effort to treat a known, existing illness.

He explains that after finding a loved one, “people get very despondent and they do something to take their own life, and that may be with pills or what have you. I think the toxicology workup will be helpful in excluding causes such as an intoxication or injuries.”

It now seems likely that Hackman was unable to seek help or alert the authorities to Arakawa’s death because of his advanced Alzheimer’s.

For now, the mystery remains unsolved

Actor Gene Hackman pauses for a moment while signing copies of his first novel, “Perdido Star” at a Borders book store in Chicago April 28, 2000. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

Gill concluded by cautioning that we won’t have the full story until medical examiners complete their investigation.

“I think the autopsy and the toxicology testing is what’s needed to be seen in order to make that final determination,” he says.

“Otherwise, it’s kind of speculation at this point.”

Since he made those remarks, the ME’s office has announced their findings, but alas, many questions remain.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.