Cristin Milioti Pregnant: The Rumors & the Truth About Her Possible Baby With Justin …

She played the titular mom on How I Met Your Mother, but is Cristin Milioti a parent in real life?

That’s a question on the minds of many fans these days, thanks to a mysterious new photo making the rounds on social media.

The image — which was posted by the indie rock band Bon Iver — shows Cristin standing alongside the band’s lead singer, Justin Vernon, who is holding a baby.

For obvious reasons, the family portrait-style pic has led to rumors that Cristin and Justin have welcomed a child together.

Did Cristin Milioti welcome a child with Justin Vernon?

As it turns out, the image is merely a preview of the photo book that accompanies the band’s most recent album, SABLE, fABLE.

So no, Cristin does not have a child by Justin. They’re both pretty private about their personal lives, so we don’t know for sure if they’re dating — but that does not appear to be the case.

Fans who prematurely offered their congratulations to the proud parents (who are not parents and probably aren’t even a couple) might be feeling a bit confused at the moment.

But it seems that Cristin was merely taking some time out of her very busy schedule to help out one of her favorite bands.

Cristin Milioti, winner of the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Award for â€œThe Penguinâ€ poses backstage during the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Cristin has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents

And when we say busy, we mean busy.

After years of playing smaller (but memorable) roles on shows like The Sopranos and HIMYM, Cristin is now hopping from one starring role to another.

In addition to her acclaimed work in the recent Max limited series The Penguin, Cristin just reprised her role as the captain of the USS Callister on Black Mirror.

Up next is In Your Dreams, a Netflix animated film in which Cristin voices the female lead.

Cristin Milioti attends The Penguin Press Room during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Oh, and while it might have come out several years ago, we can’t talk about Cristin without mentioning her stellar work in Palm Springs, a comedy that’s finally gaining a well-deserved cult following.

As for Vernon, he seemed to confirm in a recent interview that he’s still single.

“Boohoo, I thought I’d have kids, a wife, and that kind of love in my life. But I’m healthy, I’m happy. I have love in my life everywhere I look,” he recently told the New York Times’ Popcast (via the Express-Tribune).

Regardless of their respective relationship statuses, Cristin and Justin both have a whole lot to smile about these days.

And just knowing these two talented artists are friends is enough to leave us grinning.