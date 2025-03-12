Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Furious Over Flirty Ben Affleck Photo: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, a photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner embracing in public made quite a stir on social media last week.

The pic showed Ben wrapping his arms around Jen’s waist during a paintball game involving their teenage son.

There was no drama on Ben’s side, as he finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez back in January.

But Garner? Well, she’s in a committed long-term relationship — and it seems her boyfriend was not thrilled about what he saw.

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend reportedly issues ultimatum

Jen has been dating CaliBurger CEO John Miller off and on since 2018.

According to a new report from Page Six, Miller was not pleased with the paintball pic. An insider says he “has always been supportive of Ben and Jen’s co-parenting relationship but feels Ben crossed the line” in the photo.

“John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship,” says the source.

The insider adds that John “gave Jen an ultimatum,” explaining that “he doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away.”

Page Six reports that Garner “seemed to welcome the embrace” from Ben, but it’s tough to tell, as they were both wearing protective paintball masks at the time.

It’s not the first time that there have been reports of Miller’s discomfort with Affleck and Garner’s close friendship.

A different insider previously told Page Six that John “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship” — but that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable with it.

John Miller to Jennifer Garner: Three’s a crowd!

“Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving,” the second said, adding:

“John feels like a third wheel.”

And it seems that John isn’t the only one who finds Jen and Ben’s relationship a tad inappropriate.

They might not be together anymore, but it seems that Jennifer Lopez feels “betrayed” by Ben’s handsy behavior toward his ex.

“[JLo] saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did,” an inside source told The Daily Mail.

“And of course it will make her question things from their time together,” the insider continued.

The source added: “Her friends have questioned how platonic Jen [Garner] and Ben are.”

If we had to guess, we would say that Ben and Jen are friendly co-parents who share a tremendous amount of history together and enjoy a close, but very platonic relationship.

That said, we can totally see why Jen’s current partner might be a little weirded out by that pic.