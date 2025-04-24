Jelly Roll to Be Pardoned For Drug, Robbery Offenses: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

These days, Jelly Roll is one of the best-selling artists on the planet.

But there was a time when the Tennessee native — whose real name is Jason DeFord — was battling substance abuse issues that led to frequent run-ins with the law.

DeFord was first sent to a juvenile detention center when he was just 14 years old.

In the years that followed, he was frequently in and out of jail following arrests for drug possession, drug dealing, shoplifting, and aggravated robbery.

Jelly Roll attends Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jelly Roll’s chance for a clean slate

Now, the Tennessee Board of Parole has recommended that DeFord receive a full pardon for his past offenses.

The matter is now in the hands of Tennessee governor Bill Lee who must approve the recommendation.

“This was incredible,” Jelly Roll said after the board held their vote (via USA Today). “I pray this goes through. But today was special for me, regardless.”

In speaking to the board, DeFord reflected on how music changed the trajectory of his life and led to success beyond his wildest dreams.

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“It started as a passion project that felt therapeutic and would end up changing my life in ways that I never dreamed imaginable and opened doors that I’ve never thought possible,” he said, recalling how he began writing songs in prison.

Jelly Roll explained that in addition to the symbolic significance, a full pardon would enable him to travel internationally without fear of restrictions.

“I’ll still be using this same pardon, God willing, to go do missionary work in my 50s and 60s,” he said.

Jelly Roll attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll leads by example

DeFord went on to explain that he hopes to inspire others who have been incarcerated or struggled with addiction.

“I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be – to let them know that change is truly possible,” he told the board.

“One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith through the rest of the world.”

These days, Jelly Roll has turned his life around in more ways than one.

Jelly Roll attends the “Jelly Roll: Save Me” Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He recently revealed that he’s lost over 200 pounds and plans to continue shedding weight.

And this weekend, Jelly Roll will headline at Stagecoach for the first time.

Needless to say, he’s come a long way since the days when he was in and out of jail.

Hopefully, Governor Lee will grant Jelly Roll the pardon he so richly deserves.