Amy Duggar Reveals Husband’s ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Condition

Amy Duggar has shared a very concerning update with fans.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Amy revealed that her husband, Dillon King, is currently grappling with “life-threatening” medical issues.

Adding to the anxiety among fans is the fact that Amy refrained from offering any sort of detail about Dillon’s condition.

Amy Duggar’s hospital post sparks concern

Fears for Dillon’s health began over the weekend when Amy posted a photo of her husband lying in a hospital bed.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person on the planet! Y’all I adore this man! Dax has the best dad on the planet and he’s so loved by so many family and friends!” she captioned the image.

Amy added that “normally we’d be celebrating in a huge way but currently we are facing some possible life-threatening medical concerns.”

Amy went on to make a request of her fans:

“Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him!” she wrote, concluding:

“Dillon we can get through anything together.”

Many fans asked for elaboration in the comments, but clearly, Amy intends to keep the details of this situation to herself.

“Thank you for all prayers, they mean so much to our little family,” she eventually commented.

Amy goes her own way

Amy, of course, has developed a reputation for rebelling against her family’s ultra-conservative belief system.

She’s vocally criticized the Duggars on numerous occasions, and as a result, she seems to be estranged from all but a few family members (like fellow rebel Jill).

Amy’s disregard for the Duggar code of conduct has gained her a lot of fans but earned her the ire of her controlling uncle Jim Bob.

Jinger, Jessa, and Jill all commented on Amy’s post and wished Dillon well.

But Jim Bob and the rest of the clan have remained silent.

Fans are still hopeful that Amy will offer an update at some point, but that seems increasingly unlikely as days go by.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.