Nicki Minaj Pregnant: The Rumor & The Truth About Her Family

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant?

After recent whispers about another child on the way, fans are reminded of how guarded the rapper often is about her family life.

Considering some of her choices, that is no surprise.

Here is everything that we know about Nicki’s family, children, and more.

What is Nicki Minaj’s real name?

Nicki Minaj was born on December 8, 1982. Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

The -Petty hyphenate is a byproduct of her unfortunate marriage to Kenneth Petty, her childhood sweetheart and now her husband. He is also a convicted sexual predator.

Though Nicki previously dated noted hottie Safaree Samuels and then another rapper, Meek Mill, Petty is the father of her child.

Who is Nicki Minaj’s son?

In July of 2020, Nicki took to her Instagram page to announce that she was pregnant with her first child.

Kenneth Petty, her husband, was the father. The two had dated briefly in high school but “lost touch.” (He went to prison for attempted rape when he was a teenager)

On September 30, 2020, Minaj welcomed her first child.

What is her son’s real name?

Following his birth, Nicki has avoided revealing her son’s name.

Instead, she refers to him by a nickname — “Papa Bear.” Sometimes, she simply refers to the wee one as “Papa.”

In August 2022, Nicki gave a shoutout on stage, saying: “I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear and I love him. Papa Bear, I love you so much. Mommy loves you so, so, so, so, so, so, so much.”

Is she pregnant?

In late 2024, rumors that Nicki Minaj might be pregnant circulated. And not for the first time.

She had previously posted edited photos that appeared to show her with a baby bump.

These images, though convincing, were part of a promotional campaign for Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Edition).

As far as we can tell, there has been no conclusive evidence of an actual pregnancy after Papa Bear’s birth.

Is Papa Bear her only child?

It is absolutely conceivable that Nicki could have become pregnant again and hidden the pregnancy and concealed the existence of a second child. This can happen.

However, there is no conclusive evidence of anything of the sort. It is most reasonable to conclude that Nicki has only one child.

When a popular rapper is on hiatus from music and touring, fans are naturally going to speculate.

For now, it’s only speculation — without proof.