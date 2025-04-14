Amy Duggar Accused of Exploiting Husband’s Injury for Money

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amy Duggar King is clapping back at critics.

Earlier this month, Amy revealed her husband’s condition while sharing his birthday tribute.

For years, fans have labeled her “Famy,” accusing her of using any excuse to make headlines — and pocket money for her efforts.

Now, some are accusing the Duggar cousin of monetizing her husband’s injury. Is this true?

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Dillon King was recently hospitalized, and Amy Duggar explained why

On April 3, Amy took to her Instagram to share a photo of husband Dillon in a hospital bed.

“Normally we’d be celebrating in a huge way but currently we are facing some possible life threatening medical concerns,” she revealed.

She went on to write: “Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf. I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him.”

As we reported, Amy later told People: “Dillon has been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture,”

As you might infer from the name, this involves damage — tearing — to the diaphram. The diaphram is a muscle that is vital for breathing. This injury tends to be the result of physical trauma, and is often accompanied by damage to other organs.

Indeed, Amy confirmed at the time that Dillon’s right kidney, his colon, and his small intestine were “all displaced.” Yikes!

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

‘People have got it so wrong’

Amy sharing this information led to allegations that she was now profiting off of her husband’s injury. So, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a now-deleted response.

“People have got it so wrong,” she began. “It is so sad to me how people think that I can stoop so low.”

Amy remarked: “And to think that like you’ve clicked on the link to read what Dillon’s diagnosis is, that I get paid. There’s absolutely zero money involved.”

“People are just so programmed or groomed to think that everything has to do with money,” Amy lamented. “And that it’s always somebody looking for a handout.”

(That is not any of the meanings of groomed, but Amy is not the only person misusing that term in recent years)

“There is not anything like that involved,” Amy declared. “It’s just a story that People magazine put out and I am grateful to that.”

During her season on Marriage Boot Camp, Amy Duggar was — at times — not a happy camper. (Image Credit: WEtv)

The only thing that she wants from followers is their prayers

“A lot of people who will read that that will pray for him, that will lift him up,” Amy said, explaining why she shared the story.

“That will encourage his heart,” she expressed. “That will help him as far as encouraging words.”

Amy continued: “That is all I’m asking from you guys. Most of my followers support me and are genuine people. And that’s who I choose to be. I’m just asking for prayers and nothing else.”