Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Actually Talks About Dating Famous Actor

Her name is Vittoria Ceretti.

But you may her a lot better as the young and gorgeous special someone of a certain uber famous actor.

Yes, Vittoria Ceretti is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

As celebrity gossip followers likely know well by now, DiCaprio has dated MANY models over the years. They are almost always much younger than the Oscar winner and, let’s be honest, they often look like Ceretti.

But this model has been dating DiCaprio since 2023 and there’s even been chatter that the two might get married.

We doubt that will ever happen, although the relationship does seem serious.

So serious, in fact, that Ceretti has at last spoken out about her handsome, A-list lover. Kind of. Sort of, that is.

Vittoria Ceretti attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

In a new cover story for Vogue France’s April 2025 issue — which has been translated from French — the 26-year old Italian model doesn’t actually cite DiCaprio by name.

But she says she is with a “very, very famous actor” by the outlet… admits he’s partly known for an “iconic” film (Titanic, anyone) and says of dating someone such as this:

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex.

“So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Ceretti added that dating “one of the most desired people in the world” (as described by Vogue France) is something you get adjusted to.

“It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she explains.

DiCaprio and Ceretti were most recently seen vacationing in St. Barts in December 2024.

They typically keep to themselves, however, and you’ll likely never hear the actor say a single word about his girlfriend.

Still, last April, after Ceretti and DiCaprio enjoyed a dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, a source told People Magazine that he “seems to really like her.”