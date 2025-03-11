Paul Danan Cause of Death Revealed: Beloved Actor, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this year, we reported on the tragic news that TV star Paul Danan had passed away unexpectedly.

He was just 46 years old.

News of Danan’s death came courtesy of his reps at reps at Independent Creative Management.

Paul Danan arrives for the National Film Awards 2016 at Porchester Hall on March 31, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Saying Goodbye to Paul Danan

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old,” the firm wrote on Instagram (via the BBC).

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues. No further comments will be made at this time.”

Paul Danan attends the 17th Asian Achievers Awards at Grosvenor House, on September 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

While still in his teens, Paul was cast on the long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks.

He played Sol Patrick on the show from 1997 to 2001.

Danan later became a regular on reality shows such as Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. Strangely, another alum of UK Celebrity Big Brother, singer Linda Nolan, also passed away this week.

Paul is survived by his eight-year-old son, Deniro.

Paul Danan attends the Michael Jackson’s ‘Scream’ album launch after party at The Freemason’s Hall on September 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Paul Danan’s Cause of Death

The exact cause of Danan’s death was unknown for nearly two months.

But his passing came just months after he was hospitalized due to respiratory failure that he says was related to his vaping addiction.

“I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape, then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed,” he told UK tabloid The Sun (via Variety).

Paul Danan attends the National Reality TV Awards at Porchester Hall on September 30, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

“My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital,” Danan continued.

“I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky.”

We now know that Danan died after consuming “a cocktail of drugs,” including heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine, insomnia-treatment zopiclone, and benzodiazepines.

He was reportedly found dead in his home by girlfriend Melissa Crooks.

“The circumstances are that Mr Danan was found unresponsive at his home address. Emergency services attended and confirmed he had sadly died. A postmortem has taken place and samples have been removed for further analysis,” said coroner Alexis Camp, adding:

“I understand there are no family concerns. No note was left.”

Our thoughts go out to Paul Danan’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.