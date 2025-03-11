Alysha Burney Cause of Death: Social Media Star Gone at 25

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very sad news this week out of the social media and influencer world:

Alysha Burney — who garnered millions of followers across YouTube and TikTok by shared viral parody videos and other kinds of photos — died in her sleep on March 2 while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She was 25 years old.

The popular personality’s brother, Charles Burney, confirmed this awful development to FOX4 News.

Alysha Burney has passed away at the young age of 25. (Instagram)

“I come with great sadness that my little sister Alysha Burney has passed,” Charles also wrote in a statement on Instagram late on March 10. “PLEASE allow our family time to grieve during this time.”

No cause of death has been announced, although Charles was with his sister when she passed away and told FOX4 that she died after having an asthma attack.

However, Charles was forced to respond to various rumors around the Internet about what may have transpired, continued his emotional message as follows:

It is extremely difficult seeing all of the false narratives trying to defame her legacy and we are ready to take legal action for those continuing to spread false information regarding her passing.

We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family. Her legacy will still live on FOREVER.

(Instagram)

Closing out his message, Charles made a point to express gratitude for those who have shown their support during this challenging time, emphasizing that his family really needs privacy to grieve their loss:

“We know so many people care about her and will share more information soon but just give us some time and please stop harassing the family.”

Of his sister, Charles concluded:

Her legacy will still live on FOREVER!!

In addition to her immense online following, the Kansas City native owned her own production company, “ABurneyProductions,” which had already produced a movie and had more projects in the works.

Alysha had been living in Los Angeles and was a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

Speaking to the aforementioned local news outlet, Charles said her sibling “did not do drugs” and added:

She was a self-loving and happy individual who cherished her life and was looking forward to the upcoming year’s plans. She was in Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was a very classy young woman…

“She was not selfish with her knowledge and was a very open book about her journey. She will always be dearly loved, and her legacy will live on forever.”