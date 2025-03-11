Morgan Wallen Knows That He Must Remain Sober Ahead of New Tour (But Will He?)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morgan Wallen needs to stay sober and out of trouble. But will he?

Some people seem to get unlimited “second” chances. And one troubled country singer is hoping that he’s one of them.

After his racist slur scandal and his most recent arrest, he’d love a clean slate.

Another clean slate.

Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen reportedly hopes to remain sober

According to a new report by Life & Style, Morgan Wallen is setting out strict rules for himself to stay sober during his recovery journey.

Behind the scenes, an inside source reports: “He’s struggling to stay sober and keep himself away from temptation.”

The insider added that Wallen is attempting to steer himself “away from the wrong people.” (He has previously blamed the company that he keeps for his actions, such as his N-word scandal)

In this handout photo provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, musician Morgan Wallen poses in a booking photo on April 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images)

On Friday, Morgan announced a new tour (named, quite appropriately, after his upcoming album, I’m the Problem), and sources say he’s focused on getting in top shape as he prepares to entertain 19 North American cities.

Wallen has likened his upcoming touring plans to “an athlete” preparing for a season. That is to say, that he needs to be on his best behavior.

In April, police arrested Wallen for allegedly throwing a chair off of a rooftop at a Tennessee bar. Chucking furniture from rooftops in the middle of a city tends to endanger pedestrians on the streets below.

During the summer of 2024, his attorneys managed to move his court appearance to December (instead of August 15), allowing him to maintain his touring schedule.

Wallen eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to one week of incarceration. Those closest to the singer are hoping that that will be his final scandal.

Morgan Wallen speaks during the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards at Saint Elle on March 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Can Morgan Wallen remain sober and scandal-free?

“Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with,” an insider told People.

“But when he gets going,” the source warned, “he doesn’t know when to stop.”

The insider added: “Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it’s been a problem that keeps coming back around.”

Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“He’s got to watch it and not mess up,” the source emphasized.

“He’s not resting on his laurels,” the insider explained, “but staying busy because he’s well aware he’s his own worst enemy.”

According to the source: “He’s not trying to blame anybody and has a good team around that’s helping him.”

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

2025 could be a big year for him

Despite his numerous missteps, Morgan Wallen has seen a lot of success. (Some might look at his album sales and say that his racism scandal specifically contributed to his success, which … unfortunately, fits with current political trends)

Wallen previously spent time in rehab, specifically to break the habit of drinking before shows.

Assuming that his current legal battle does not end with him spending months or longer behind bars, 2025 could see a lot of success. Unless he screws up again. Then, he might have to wait for 2026 for his new second chance.