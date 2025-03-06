Pamela Bach Dies by Suicide: Ex-Wife of David Hasselhoff Was 62

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pamela Bach, ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died.

This week, authorities discovered the 62-year-old actress in her home and declared her dead at the scene.

Bach-Hasselhoff acted for decades, particularly on television.

Now, her family is mourning her tragic passing.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff attends Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2014 at Diamond Horseshoe at the Paramount Hotel on September 10, 2014. (Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, has died

On Thursday, March 5, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff — the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff — was discovered dead in her home.

Authorities determined that she had died by suicide.

TMZ reported the news early on Thursday after speaking to law enforcement sources about their tragic discovery.

Actor/singer David Hasselhoff poses with his wife, actress Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, prior to their riding in the 2005 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 27, 2005. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

According to the report, family members had not heard from Pamela Bach and wanted to check on her.

It is unclear whether they asked for a welfare check from authorities or first asked someone else.

Either way, after 10 pm on Wednesday, paramedics received a call about an unconscious woman at Pamela’s home.

Pamela Bach attends the Marina Rinaldi By Fausto Puglisi Capsule Collection Launch at Marina Rinaldi on September 8, 2018. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Max Mara)

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff died by suicide, authorities determined

According to what law enforcement sources told TMZ, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

There was no reported sign of any message or suicide note. And, thus, no immediate explanation for this tragedy.

Actor/singer David Hasselhoff and his wife Pamela Bach attend Foxtel’s 10th Birthday celebrations at Randwick Racecourse on October 23, 2005. (Photo Credit: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

In 1985, Pamela Bach met David Hasselhoff on the set of Knight Rider. Four years later, in December of 1989, they married.

The two had a lengthy marriage, divorcing in 2006.

Unfortunately, the divorce was deeply contentious. Their disputes about spousal support continued as recently as 2017.

Actress Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff attends “The House That Jack Built” film premiere after party at the Apple Lounge on July 14, 2009. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

She was an actress herself

It has been a long time since Pamela Bach made headlines for anything troubling. We do not know any specific life event or mental health crisis that may have led to her death by suicide.

This is a shocker, to her fans and to her loved ones.

The late actress is survived by two daughters. Our thoughts are with her family as they grieve at this time.