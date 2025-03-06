Christine Brown Book Cover: Unveiled! Cleavage-Heavy!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have read about already, Christine Brown is coming out with a memoir.

We know it will be titled “Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom,” we know it will be available to purchase on September 2 and now we know one more thing about the book:

Its cover!

Christine Brown finds something funny on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Via People Magazine, the Sister Wives star unveiled the book cover this week, with at least two notable items standing out:

Christine is using her married last name. The cover has this author listed as Christine Brown Woolley. Christine is showing off a great deal of cleavage. No judgment. Just an observation.

According to the official synopsis, also published by People, Brown Woolley “had always dreamed of having a picture-perfect family — beautiful children, an adoring husband, and of course, a sisterhood of wives to share him with.

This family image was heavily informed by her own Utah household growing up, continues the rundown:

“Christine knew her life was less than normal, but that didn’t stop her from loving the full house of her childhood any less.”

Christine Brown is all smiles in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Christine married Kody Brown back in 1994… in the spiritual sense, that is.

After welcoming six kids with the polygamist, Christine was the first of Kody’s four sister wives to walk away in November 2021.

Just about two years later, the TLC personality married David Woolley.

“I want a partnership,” she told People prior to meeting and falling for her now-husband. “I want a guy who actually loves me [and] wants to be with me intimately.”

Flaunting their rings one year into marriage, Christine Brown and David Woolley smile with delight. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

One month ago, Christine broke her silence about this project.

“It is gritty and honest as I tell my story living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life. It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meeting David,” Brown wrote as a caption to a number of photos on Instagram at the time.

Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom comes out Sept. 2, 2025 from Gallery Books and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

Scroll down for the description of the memoir currently on Amazon…

Christine Brown has said she’s SO glad she divorced Kody. We’re proud of her for doing so. (TLC)

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.