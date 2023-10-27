Olivia Culpo is so excited for her happily ever after with Christian McCaffrey.

Ahead of their upcoming wedding, she’s teasing details about the dig day.

Olivia also has advice on how she landed her unnecessarily handsome husband-to-be.

She also says that she’s ready to “rip out” her IUD right after the wedding and starting trying for a baby. Get it, girl!

In a meandering TikTok video that covers multiple topics, Olivia Culpo has a lot to say about her marriage.

Some of it is about their plans for the future with Christian McCaffrey.

But a lot of the apparent advice that she has for people is on how she found her hunky husbando.

In an October 2023 TikTok video, Olivia Culpo discusses her upcoming wedding while applying makeup. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Olivia showed herself applying makeup as she spoke.

“I feel like the day after my wedding,” she suggested, “I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”

Her wedding is not some far-off hypothetical. She was about to visit (but not reveal) the venue.

Olivia suggested that she will share the specifics later (when it’s too late for some weirdo stalker to crash things). But we know that it will be in Rhode Island.

“For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette,” Olivia admitted to the camera.

“But,” she highlighted, “here we are now.” She certainly is!

So how did Olivia find her happily ever after?

“Pray for your future husband,” she recommended during her video. “That’s what worked for me.”

Olivia described: “I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’”

As it turns out, Olivia was more than willing to grovel to find romantic companionship.

“I wrote down exactly what I wanted,” she shared. “I wrote down so many specific things.”

That sounds a bit like that early scene (and the general plot) from Practical Magic, albeit with some fairly different worldbuilding.

Additionally, Olivia went into some detail about her plans to marry Christian in the same state where they held their engagement party — Rhode Island. It is, after all, her home state.

“I have to say there is a lot of pride from our little state,” Olivia gushed. “This is the smallest state in the country, for those of you who are maybe from [another] country and don’t know that.”

Olivia continued, raving: “It’s the best state in the entire world and … I’m getting married here! Aaaah!” Congratulations!!