Meghan Markle Admits to Recent Mistakes, Says She and Harry Have Entered New …

We’re just hours away from the debut of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series.

And as expected, the Duchess of Sussex is currently making the media rounds in promotion of the lifestyle show.

The promotional tour delivered some surprising insights today, as Meghan sat down with People magazine for one of the most candid interviews of her career.

Meghan is generally very protective of her privacy. But she let her guard down for a revealing discussion that was published earlier today.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts while delivering a speech at the Lightway Academy with Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan admits to recent business mistakes

Meghan was quick to address recent well-publicized setbacks in her attempt at launching a successful lifestyle brand.

As you may have heard, Meghan’s new company has run into branding problems on multiple occasions. The name she chose couldn’t be legally trademarked, and now there are concerns that the new moniker, As Ever, might overlap with a clothing company.

But in her talk with People, Meghan revealed that it was all a learning experience, and there’s no cause for concern.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time,” she told the outlet.

“I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

As for the claims that Meghan is planning to present a “Martha Stewart perfect” version of herself with this series, the duchess says fans needn’t worry — her new project will be every bit as down-to-earth as her old content.

“The series is about doing what you can do, and doing it with love,” she told People.

Meghan says she and Harry have entered a new ‘honeymoon period’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Last year saw widespread rumors that Meghan and Prince Harry were headed for divorce, but she insists that nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact, Meghan believes that this new chapter in her career has brought the two of them closer than ever.

“My husband met me when I had [now-defunct lifestyle blog] The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she tells People.

“It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

A high-stakes project

Meghan’s career has endured a number of ups and downs in recent years, including the cancelation of her Spotify podcast after just a single season.

So she’s likely aware that there’s a good deal riding on the success of this project.

The reviews aren’t in yet, but if Meghan can show off her skills in the kitchen while maintaining a friendly, relatable vibe, then her foray into the lifestyle sector could provide a needed boost to her battered public image.