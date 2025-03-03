Liam Payne’s Family Breaks Silence After Charges Dropped in Death Case

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The loved ones of Liam Payne have something to say.

About two weeks after a trio of individuals were cleared of manslaughter charges in the wake of the singer’s tragic death, Payne’s family has released the following statement.

Liam’s death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him.

Liam Payne attends the “Hits 1 In Hollywood” On SiriusXM Hits 1 Channel at The SiriusXM Studios In Los Angeles on May 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Payne fell to his death from the balcony of a hotel in Argentina in Octoher.

Criminal charges were initially filed against five people who were believed to have played a role in the tragedy — including staffers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi; as well as against Liam’s associate, Roger Nores.

Prosecutors originally charged Nores with manslaughter for allegedly abandoning the One Direction member just prior to the artist plunging to his death while he was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

However, on February 20, the judges dropped the manslaughter charge against Nores and two hotel workers after the court ruled there was nothing anyone could have done to save Payne.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

An autopsy last year revealed that Payne had drugs, including something known as pink cocaine, in his system upon falling off the aforementioned balcony.

Based on a 911 transcript, an employee said to the operator of Payne after dragging him back to him prior to the horrible accident: “I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid …”

It seems apparent, based on surveillance video, that Payne was trying to escape from the hotel room when he crashed to the ground and died.

The star even had bag strapped around his shoulder when his body was discovered; a bag that he did NOT have on him earlier when being carried back to his room.

Liam Payne attends the New Nobu Opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 20, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Added Payne’s family, now that Payne’s passing is back in the news:

“The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam’s son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

“The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.”

Payne shared 7-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole at the time of his death.

Liam Payne arrives at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the message, Liam’s father, mother and sisters also expressed gratitude for the Brit Awards’ tribute to their relative at the March 1 ceremony… which featured a heartwarming compilation of Liam’s career highlights, as well as a rendition of him singing One Direction’s hit “Little Things.”

“Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over,” the statement concluded.

“We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world. Liam, you are so loved and missed.”