Kim Kardashian Describes Damon Thomas Divorce, Which She Basically Never Discusses

Kim Kardashian does not really discuss Damon Thomas.

Though Kim has collected regrettable ex-husbands, he was the first. Yes, even before Kris Humphries.

However, in praising one of her sisters, Kim could not help but bring up her first marriage.

And how that sister helped her through her first divorce.

In 2004, Kim Kardashian divorced Damon Thomas

The Thursday, March 6 episode of The Kardashians was all about Khloe Kardashian. It was a special birthday tribute episode to her.

Many members of the famous family shared warm anecdotes about Khloe — as a daughter, a sister, a mother, an aunt, and as a friend.

One of Kim Kardashian’s fond memories began when Khloe Kardashian was just a child. Khloe received an enormous piggy bank styled after a glass Coca-Cola bottle, and began to fill it with cash and change.

“She got this piggy bank that was as tall as us, it was like a Coke bottle and we would put so much money in it,” Kim Kardashian explained before bringing up how Damon Thomas factored into this.

“When I was getting my first divorce,” she explained, “I moved out and I had no money.”

Kim detailed: “I was 21, and she was like, ‘Here, you can have my Coke bottle.'” Khloe Kardashian is four years younger than Kim, who divorced Damon Thomas in 2004.

How did Khloe help Kim Kardashian amidst her first divorce?

According to Kim, a then-teenage Khloe “stayed up all night” with her as the two manually counted the cash from inside of the bottle.

Ultimately, she revealed, the bottle — Khloe’s childhood savings (outside of the family trust) — contained approximately $6,000. And Khloe gave it all to Kim.

“It was just enough for me to get the down payment on my apartment,” Kim recounted, “and pay my first and last month’s rent.”

The two had been married for four years.

Khloe vividly recounted why she had made such a generous decision about her older sister’s plight at the time.

“She was crying in my room,” Khloe told the camera. “I was just like, ‘OK, I have this Coke bottle. Let’s take what’s in here, go to the bank and cash it — and let’s use this money for your divorce.”

Khloe couldn’t believe that she remembered

Not only did Kim remember what her sister did for her, but she paid her back.

The tribute episode of The Kardashians showed how Kim had gotten Khloe a new bottle and filled with with a lot of $100 bills.

We cannot attest to the exact value of the contents. But these days, Kim doesn’t exactly need to borrow cash to rent an apartment. And Khloe doesn’t really have to count the cash.