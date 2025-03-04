Kate Middleton Ensuring Royal Children Don’t End Up Like Prince Harry: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton doesn’t want her children to end up like Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has many good qualities. He is charitable, kind-hearted, has a strong sense of duty, and puts his wife and children before all else.

But, in one respect, Kate doesn’t want George, or especially Charlotte or Louis, to be like their uncle.

To that end, a new report claims, Kate is working to make certain that they do not walk in Harry’s footsteps.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear on January 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Naden – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What lessons has Kate Middleton learned from what happened to Prince Harry?

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Kate Middleton is using her background as a wealthy commoner now that she’s a royal parent.

Kate married into royalty. Her hope is that her own experiences will allow her to safeguard her children from walking down Prince Harry’s path.

Prince George is 11. Princess Charlotte is 9. Prince Louis is 7. Kate hopes that all three will grow up with a strong sense of duty, just like Harry.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation delivers remarks at the Closing Ceremonies of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

However, the report says that she hopes that they will not grow up under the burden of the traditional constraints that come with the monarchy.

Setting that boundary would be much more of a challenge for Prince William. He has only ever known royal life — and the expectation that he will someday become king like his father.

Though Kate grew up in a wealthy family, they were still not part of the anachronistic institution into which she has married. That can make a tremendous difference when it comes to raising three royal children to

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton doesn’t want Charlotte and Louis to be ‘spares’ like Harry

In his bestselling memoir, Spare, Prince Harry writes about feeling like a backup heir to his brother — and Kate Middleton clearly knows that.

According to the report’s inside source: “Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren’t afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.”

The insider continued: “William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else.”

Prince Harry during a TV interview during pre-game festivities prior to the start of the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

“Their approach highlights what’s truly important,” the source alleged.

The insider continued: “Giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.”

The source then noted: “A key part of Kate’s parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings.”

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

That report leaves something out

One of the biggest issues for Prince Harry came in adulthood, when he had his own wife and child.

British tabloids penned numerous hate pieces against Meghan Markle (as they continue to do), while he felt like the royal firm offered her up without extending the sorts of pressures and protections that William and Kate received.

We of course cannot verify if any part of RadarOnline‘s report is true. But we hope that William and Kate will ensure that their own children’s spouses do not become such easy targets.