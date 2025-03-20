Kylie Jenner’s Plan to Pick Up Kids From School In Cleavage-Baring Outfit Draws …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner isn’t a regular mom — she’s a cool mom.

At least, that seems to be the way she wants her fans to think of her.

Kylie took to Instagram this week to show off some of her favorite recent looks.

And at one point during her try-on haul, Kylie rocked a very revealing, low-cut latex number. She then shocked fans by stating that she would wear that dress to pick up her kids from school.

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2023, in New York City.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kylie’s latest fit creates controversy

Kylie posted the video in order to promote her latest business venture, a line of latex wear called, appropriately, Khy,

As a caption reading, “Where would you wear these pieces?” flashed across the screen, Kylie gave her answers.

Her first response — “to the club” — made sense. But then, things went off the rails.

“I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school,” Kylie said. Perhaps realizing the weirdness of that response, Kylie attempted a course correction:

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit,” she said.

Kylie went on to explain that while it’s certainly risqué, the outfit is not as risky as it looks.

“This is, like, the most comfortable latex I’ve ever put on my body. Yes, my boobs are super safe,” she said.

Of course, by that time, the damage had been done, and commenters were fixated on the remark about picking her kids up from school.

Kylie Jenner attends the “Les Sculptures” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As Life & Style points out, many commenters were quick to roast Kylie for her school pickup remark.

“I’ve been picking up my kids in the wrong outfits this whole time,” wrote one user.

“Pls don’t wear that to your kids school pls for the love of God don’t,” another added.

“Beautiful dress but let’s be honest, no one would pick up their kids up in that dress outside of Hollywood and your children would be so embarrassed. Kids are kids!” a third chimed in.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A fourth noted that Kyle might be putting her kids in an awkward position, writing, “If you pick up your kids in that they’re cooked. lmao good thing you don’t and got nannies and drivers.”

But other commenters supported Kylie’s decision to introduce a bit of high fashion to the grade school parking lot.

“You know what, hell yeah,” wrote one such follower.

Perhaps every mom couldn’t pull off Kylie’s outfit. But then again, how many of the other moms are dating Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie is working with a different set of rules.