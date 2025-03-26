Joshua Blackledge Cause of Death: TikTok Star Gone at 16

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Very, very sad news this week out of the social media universe:

Joshua Blackledge — who had garnered than 1 million followers on TikTok — passed away at his home in North Carolina on March 18, according to an online obituary.

He was 16 years old.

“Joshua was a junior at West Carteret High School, where he was involved in wrestling and track,” the obituary, shared by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, reads.

It continues:

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks.”

The teenager’s final upload to TikTok was on March 14.

It clips of him and his pals around a white pickup truck… and its Comments section is where many fans and followers have gone to express their shock and sadness over this horrible loss.

For the most part, Blackledge’s content varied between lip-syncing clips, car content and videos taken with his loved ones.

“Rest in peace. You’re gone too soon,” one person wrote, for example.

The obituary said that Blackledge enjoyed helping his mother with cooking, gardening, yard work — and that “he had an energetic spirit,” often known to entertain others with backflips.”

“Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life,” the obituary states. “May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

In addition to his mom, Joshua is survived by his father Jonathan Blackledge as well as his brother Josiah Blackledge.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

Following Joshua’s passing, his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin — who he had been with since last summer and who was frequently featured on his TikTok account — shared a message dedicated to the 16-year old, including video footage from throughout their relationship.

“missing this sweet boy right now,” Gillikin captioned the March 20 tribute. “never would’ve thought i would have been here without you. josh showed me what what love really was even tho im very young he never failed to put a smile on my face.”

She added:

“josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly the best boyfriend. we miss you so much josh watch over us and keep us safe.”