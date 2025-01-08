Jessica Alba Divorce: Actress Splits from Husband Cash Warren!

As it turns out, there apparently is no such thing as true love.

What other takeaway could we have from the following piece of discouraging news:

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are breaking up.

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren, attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TMZ and other celebrity gossip outlets, Alba and Warren recently separated are on the verge of an actual divorce filing.

Astute observers have noticed of late that neither Alba nor Warren has been wearing his/her wedding ring in public over the past few weeks, fueling speculation over their marital status.

The last time these spouses were photographed together was at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 when they sat courtside for a Lakers game.

They appeared a night earlier on the red carpet of an event, as seen here:

Jessica Alba and producer Cash Warren attend the Baby2Baby gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Alba and Warren, met in Vancouver in 2004 on the set of the superhero move Fantastic Four, as the actress portrayed Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director’s assistant.

The pair then exchanged vows in May 2008 and share three kids: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

Just recently, Alba and Warren came together for their youngest child’s birthday, helping to celebrate Hayes turning seven this month.

In a cryptic message on New Year’s Eve, meanwhole, Alba wrote that her 2024 was “filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love.”

You may make of what what you will.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend The 3rd Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alba and Warren did also spend Thanksgiving together with their kids, gathering for the holiday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours 🫶🏽🤎,” the actress captioned a family photo she posted on Instagram. “Sending lots of love and light.”

Fast forward to Christmas and another group shot from Alba, this one including a message that read:

“Happy Holidays from our familia to yours.”

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

In July 2021, Alba got candid about juggling parenting responsibilities and her marriage in a chat on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

“It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates,” Alba said, laughing.

“You’re just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?”

Hmmmm. Perhaps there were warning signs back then, huh?

It’s unclear if Alba and Warren have a prenuptial agreement, but it does seem relevant for this reason: Alba previously launched The Honest Company, which has turned into a billion-dollar company.