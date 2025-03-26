Joe Gatto: ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Checks Into Rehab Amid Sexual Misconduct …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For over a decade Joe Gatto starred on the popular TruTV series Impractical Jokers.

Gatto stepped away from the show amid turmoil in his personal life in 2021, and now he’s at the center of a growing scandal.

Over the weekend, a TikTok user alleged that she was “sexually assaulted” by Gatto while he was in Milwaukee for a show in September 2023.

Joe Gatto attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the wake of the allegations, Gatto announced today that he has canceled his upcoming tour and will be checking into an inpatient treatment facility.

“Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” Gatto said in a statement.

“I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support – never more so than over the last few days.”

Joe Gatto faces allegations from multiple women

Joe Gatto attends the 9th Annual Broadway for Self Help Africa Benefit Concert at The Cutting Room on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In a series of since-deleted posts, the user — who goes by the name joozyb — explained that she was just 19 at the time of the alleged attack.

Gatto has denied the allegations, but now a second woman has come forward and accused the comedian of sexual harassment.

The second woman says that she met Gatto at one of his shows when she was just 15 years old. His behavior toward her allegedly changed abruptly when she turned 18.

The woman says Gatto hired her to work for him prior to his departure from Impractical Jokers in 2021.

According to a report from People, the woman says that Gatto “inappropriately grabbed her and asked for back massages” early in her tenure.

Joe Gatto attends the pre-show for iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

She adds that Gatto “made frequent inquiries into her sex life” and boasted that he and his wife were in an open relationship, a claim that she now doubts.

The second woman has not accused Gatto of assault, but she claims that his behavior often crossed the boundaries of propriety, including one incident in which he groper her in an elevator, and another when he invited her into his office and asked her to “cuddle.”

Joe Gatto issues statement in response to allegations

In a statement issued to Page Six, Gatto admitted to using “poor judgment” but denied all assault and harassment allegations.

Joe Gatto attends the 9th Annual Broadway for Self Help Africa Benefit Concert at The Cutting Room on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone,” Gatto said.

“Working on myself is an ongoing process,” the statement continued, “and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

Neither of the accusers has publicly responded to Gatto’s denial.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.