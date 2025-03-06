Hannah Berner Responds to Controversy Over Awkward (and Allegedly Racist) Megan Thee …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was so much news coming out of the 2025 Academy Awards that you might have missed the controversy involving Megan Thee Stallion and comedian Hannah Berner.

Alongside her fellow Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, Berner did a very brief red carpet interview with Meghan at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscar party.

The whole conversation lasted just over a minute and consisted mainly of Hannah gushing about what a big fan she is.

And yet, the response from the general public has been so overwhelmingly negative that Berner felt the need to issue an apology.

You can watch the video above, and you’ll probably be able to pinpoint the moment when the interview goes slightly awry.

A red carpet interview goes off the rails

“When I want to fight someone, I listen to your music,” Berner said a few seconds into the interview, prompting Megan to reply:

“You want to throw that fighting sh-t out the window. You want to get cute and be a bad b-tch.”

Perhaps not picking up on the cue, Hannah continued with the violence and anger motif, saying, “When people are talking shit, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!’”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“Body-ody-ody, I look beautiful, I look so great,” Megan said in a valiant effort to nudge the conversation in a more normal direction.

But Hannah persisted with the weird grimness, noting that Megan “through so many dark things.”

“I just look in the mirror like, ‘Damn, you that girl. So go outside and act like you that girl,'” Megan replied, yet again keeping things positive.

As you probably already know, Megan was shot in the foot by former boyfriend Tory Lanez in 2020. Tory is currently in prison for the crime.

That’s probably one of the “dark” things to which Hannah was referring.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy awards viewing party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

But this was an Oscars afterparty, and Megan obviously would’ve preferred to keep things lighter. Still, the interview wasn’t a total trainwreck.

Most folks who were critical of the conversation would probably just say that Hannah could use some more media training. But some people went a lot further and accused the comic of hurling racist “microaggressions” at Megan.

Hannah issues an apology

The situation got so bad that Hannah felt the need to issue an apology today.

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music and It’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show,” Berner wrote in her Instagram Story (via Us Weekly). “Looking back. at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

“It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

Whatever your feelings about the interview, it seems clear that Hannah didn’t mean any harm and has learned from the experience. Hopefully, all parties involved will be able to peacefully move on from this one.