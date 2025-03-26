Lily Allen Shares First Photo of Breast Implants Following Split From David Harbour

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans were shocked by the news that Lily Allen and David Harbour had decided to end their marriage.

And they were outraged when Lily revealed that she had caught David cheating.

These days, Lily is doing her best to rebuild her life following a devastating and very public heartbreak.

As usual, she’s being completely open and candid with fans as she moves through a new challenge in her life.

Lily Allen attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

So we probably shouldn’t be surprised that Lily was eager to tell her fanbase about a recent cosmetic procedure.

Lily celebrates the single life with breast augmentation

Lily recently revealed that as part of her healing journey, she decided to get breast implants.

On a recent episode of her podcast, the British pop star revealed that she’s very pleased with the results. In fact, she’s been taking lots of racy selfies — but thus far, she’s kept them all to herself.

“Haven’t sent them to anyone yet, but, it will hopefully get there at some point,” she said with a laugh.

“How do I feel about aging? Well, I just got some additions to the family – don’t know if you’d noticed?” Lily told her co-host, adding:

“They look really incredible when I take my top off, and my bra off, but there’s definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face. I’m like 40, 18, 40, 18. I’m just thinking ‘maybe I get the BBL (Brazilian butt lift) next.’ I quite want the bum.”

Lily shared a partial glimpse of her new figure in her latest Instagram pic (above).

“Mini break,” she captioned the poolside pic. Lily’s 1.7 million followers are always a supportive bunch. But they’ve been doubly so in the wake of her painful split.

A painful time for a beloved pop star

Lily was so heartbroken in the wake of David’s alleged infidelity that she checked into an inpatient rehab facility.

These days, she’s forced to deal with the fact that Harbour appears to have already moved on with a new love.

Insiders say the Stranger Things star is dating actress Ellie Fallon, who’s 22 years his junior.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend as Anna Wintour hosts Special Screening of “Living” at Crosby Hotel on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lily is reportedly crushed by David’s betrayal

To make matters worse, his new partner is allegedly the woman with whom he cheated on Allen.

“David cheated on Lily. They met on a movie they did together,” an insider tells the Daily Mail.

“They weren’t very secretive about their relationship.

The source adds that David and Ellie are so close that he flew her to Atlanta to “keep him company” while he shot Stranger Things Season 5.

That can’t feel good for Lily. But as always, she appears to have kept her sense of humor intact.