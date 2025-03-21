George Foreman Cause of Death: Boxing Legend Passes Away at 76

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news from the world of sports today, as one of the most famous boxers of the modern age has passed away.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that George Foreman has died at the age of 76.

The sports icon — who famously forged a second career as a mogul and media figure — has been one of the most famous athletes on the planet for several decades.

George Foreman speaks onstage during the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing)

George Foreman’s family confirms his passing, issues statement

Foreman’s family issued a statement late Friday evening confirming his death:

“Our hearts are broken,” the announcement read.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the statement continued.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”

The cause of Foreman’s death remains unknown at this time. We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

George Foreman attends the Hublot x WBC “Night of Champions” Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 03, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot)

A sports legend lost

Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, an entrepreneur, author, and minister, who’s been a household name for generations.

“Big George” famously lost the first fight of his career when he squared off Muhammad Ali in 1974 in a bout that was dubbed “the Rumble in the Jungle.”

The match remains one of the most-watched sporting events of all time.

Mike Tyson and George Forman, attend the Hublot x WBC “Night of Champions” Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 03, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/HUBLOT via Getty Images)

Foreman won the heavyweight gold medal with a dominant performance at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

The most famous victory of his career came in his championship bout against Joe Frazier in Jamaica in 1973.

Foreman dominated the fight against his heavily favored opponent, leading to the famous Howard Cossell call “Down goes Frazier!”

American heavyweight boxer George Foreman, the world heavyweight champion, holds a press conference in London on the first stage of his European tour, UK, 12th March 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A legend two times over

In his later years, Foreman became one of the most successful ad pitchmen of all time.

His George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine — later known simply as “the Foreman Grill” — remains one of America’s most popular kitchen implements.

At the time of his death, Foreman remained one of the world’s most famous athletes.

The sports legend is survived by 12 children. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this enormously difficult time.