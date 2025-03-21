George Foreman Cause of Death: Boxing Legend Passes Away at 76

Sad news from the world of sports today, as one of the most famous boxers of the modern age has passed away.
Multiple sources have now confirmed that George Foreman has died at the age of 76.
The sports icon — who famously forged a second career as a mogul and media figure — has been one of the most famous athletes on the planet for several decades.
George Foreman’s family confirms his passing, issues statement
Foreman’s family issued a statement late Friday evening confirming his death:
“Our hearts are broken,” the announcement read.
“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” the statement continued.
“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.”
The cause of Foreman’s death remains unknown at this time. We’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.
A sports legend lost
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion, an entrepreneur, author, and minister, who’s been a household name for generations.
“Big George” famously lost the first fight of his career when he squared off Muhammad Ali in 1974 in a bout that was dubbed “the Rumble in the Jungle.”
The match remains one of the most-watched sporting events of all time.
Foreman won the heavyweight gold medal with a dominant performance at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
The most famous victory of his career came in his championship bout against Joe Frazier in Jamaica in 1973.
Foreman dominated the fight against his heavily favored opponent, leading to the famous Howard Cossell call “Down goes Frazier!”
A legend two times over
In his later years, Foreman became one of the most successful ad pitchmen of all time.
His George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine — later known simply as “the Foreman Grill” — remains one of America’s most popular kitchen implements.
At the time of his death, Foreman remained one of the world’s most famous athletes.
The sports legend is survived by 12 children. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this enormously difficult time.