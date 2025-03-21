Ms. Rachel Returns! YouTube Star Explains Months-Long Absence from Platform

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ms. Rachel knows you’re concerned about her.

The 42-year old YouTube personality, who has risen to fame and popularity by sharing fun and unique educational videos for kids, has been absent from social media for a very long time.

She last shared a video on YouTube back on January 9, titled, “Hide and Seek with Ms Rachel & Elmo + More Games, Kids Songs, Nursery Rhymes & Social Skills.”

What has been the basis for this hiatus?

Ms. Rachel is a very popular personality on YouTube. (YouTube)

Fans have been asking and, on March 19, Ms. Rachel finally gave them an answer. Sort of.

In the comments of a photo she shared on Instagram at the time of her and her husband, Mr. Aron, Ms. Rachel responded to a user who asked her, “When are we getting more episodes? I feel like since you’ve signed with Netflix we don’t really get good content anymore …”

“I’m sorry. We’ve had some family things to attend to. Nothing to do with Netflix, as that is content from YouTube,” she replied.

No further details have since been made available.

(Instagram)

Just over two months ago, Ms. Rachel said on social media that her content was coming to Netflix.

On January 27, the streaming service released four episodes of Ms. Rachel… made up of compilations of her existing videos, while announcing that more episodes were set to drop later in 2025.

This week, in her Instagram remark, the star clarified that her YouTube absence had “nothing to do with Netflix,” adding that her show’s episodes there are made up of “content from YouTube.”

Ms. Rachel did not elaborate on what’s going on with her at the moment.

But she released TikTok footage on February 27, 2023 during which she sang the words, “I’m taking a break from TikTok for my mental health.

She returned to the platform six days later.

(YouTube)

“I’m back after a short break,” Ms. Rachel sad back then. “So I was able to spend some time thinking about setting social media boundaries for myself, which is a good practice for a lot of people.”

She continued:

“The idea of protecting your peace and your heart really resonated with me. We’re kind of not meant to take in the amount of information we do online, and it changes your opinion.

“So I have changed the way that I interact with social media, but I think that that’s healthy for everyone to have boundaries and to be aware of how your relationship with social media affects you.

“With social media boundaries, you figure out ways to protect yourself and you recognize, ‘Oh, when I do this, I don’t feel so good, and so I’m gonna do less of this,’ and it’s a good way to practice self-care, which is very important. But I am here to serve children and their families every day and to share the love and kindness that we want to see reflected in the world.”