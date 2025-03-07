D’Wayne Wiggins Cause of Death: Tony! Toni! Toné! Singer Passes Away at 64

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news from the world of music today, as yet another ’90s R&B legend has passed away:

D’wayne Wiggins — one of the founding members of the iconic group Tony! Toni! Toné! — has passed away at the age of 64.

News of Wiggins’ passing comes to us courtesy of an announcement from his grieving family:

Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! TonÃ©! performs onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for IEBA)

D’Wayne Wiggins’ family announces his passing

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” said the Wiggins family in a statement issued on Friday.

“He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many,” the statement continued.

“For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

D’Wayne Wiggins attends XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for EIF)

D’Wayne Wiggins’ cause of death revealed

In their statement, the Wiggins confirmed that D’Wayne had been battling bladder cancer for several years, and his death was related to complications from the illness.

As part of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins contributed to the acclaimed album Sons of Soul, which spawned the hits “Anniversary” and “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow.”

Before they disbanded in 1996, the trio earned five number one singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

They’re still considered one of the most influential acts of the early- to mid- ’90s.

D’Wayne Wiggins attends the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP)

An epic second career

As a solo artist Wiggins released his debut album “Eyes Never Lie” in 2000, featuring guest appearances from Carlos Santana and Darius Rucker.

He was also a successful industry mogul, founding Grass Roots Entertainment, which helped to launch the careers of artists such as Destiny’s Child and Keyshia Cole.

Wiggins produced multiple tracks on Alicia Keys’ Grammy-nominated 2003 album The Diary of Alicia Keys.

D’Wayne Wiggins, Raphael Saadiq, and Timothy Christian Riley of “Tony! Toni! Tone!” visit SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on September 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

And he performed on her song “Diary” from the same album.

Tony! Toni! Toné! embarked on a successful reunion tour in 2023. Group member Saadiq told Variety last month that footage from their performances will be used in an upcoming documentary about the band.

Wiggins’ passing comes just one week after the death of fellow R&B legend Angie Stone.

Our thoughts go out to D’Wayne’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.