D’Wayne Wiggins Cause of Death: Tony! Toni! Toné! Singer Passes Away at 64

Sad news from the world of music today, as yet another ’90s R&B legend has passed away:
D’wayne Wiggins — one of the founding members of the iconic group Tony! Toni! Toné! — has passed away at the age of 64.
News of Wiggins’ passing comes to us courtesy of an announcement from his grieving family:
D’Wayne Wiggins’ family announces his passing
“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” said the Wiggins family in a statement issued on Friday.
“He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many,” the statement continued.
“For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”
D’Wayne Wiggins’ cause of death revealed
In their statement, the Wiggins confirmed that D’Wayne had been battling bladder cancer for several years, and his death was related to complications from the illness.
As part of Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins contributed to the acclaimed album Sons of Soul, which spawned the hits “Anniversary” and “(Lay Your Head on My) Pillow.”
Before they disbanded in 1996, the trio earned five number one singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
They’re still considered one of the most influential acts of the early- to mid- ’90s.
An epic second career
As a solo artist Wiggins released his debut album “Eyes Never Lie” in 2000, featuring guest appearances from Carlos Santana and Darius Rucker.
He was also a successful industry mogul, founding Grass Roots Entertainment, which helped to launch the careers of artists such as Destiny’s Child and Keyshia Cole.
Wiggins produced multiple tracks on Alicia Keys’ Grammy-nominated 2003 album The Diary of Alicia Keys.
And he performed on her song “Diary” from the same album.
Tony! Toni! Toné! embarked on a successful reunion tour in 2023. Group member Saadiq told Variety last month that footage from their performances will be used in an upcoming documentary about the band.
Wiggins’ passing comes just one week after the death of fellow R&B legend Angie Stone.
Our thoughts go out to D’Wayne’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.