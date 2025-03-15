Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Canceled? Production Halted on Reality Series

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The future does not look bright for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, production on Season 16 of this Bravo sensation has been placed on hold… with no current plans for the program to return any time soon.

The celebrity gossip outlet reports that “sources connected to the show tell us the series is not being considered officially canceled by the network.”

But even if it does come back at some point?

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not look the same.

Why? Because this hiatus comes after numerous personnel shakeups rocked the franchise, most notably and most recently when Josh Altman and his wife, Heather Altman, chose to leave the show in fall 2024 after season 15 finished airing.

“This wasn’t an overnight discussion where we just decided the night before, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’” Josh told Us Weekly in November 2024, adding at the time:

“This has been something that has kind of been coming up over the past 24 months.”

The long running series chronicled the professional and personal lives of high end real estate agents in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Malibu.

Among the best-known cast members over the years has been Josh Flagg, Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris, David Parnes and Madison Hildebrand.

“We can always go out there and sell houses. We can always go out there and do all these things, but we’ll never get the time back when our kids are this age,” Altman explained last year of his decision to walk away for now.

“It’s funny, you start hanging out with your friends who have older kids, and they go, ‘Spend the time with them now because in a few years, they don’t wanna hang out with you anymore!’ Which is probably the best advice I’ve gotten in a long time.”

The show premiered in August 2006 and quickly became a hit leading to a trio spin-offs in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

It’s not unusual for Bravo to press this kind of pause button.

Heck, executives called off production on The Real Housewives of Miami in 2013 and then brought it back in 2022.

Earlier this year, Tracy Tutor officially departed the company Douglas Elliman for a job with Compass, prompting many to assume that she would not return to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, either.

“My brand has always been rooted in innovation and growth, and joining Compass aligns with my vision for the future of my business,” Tutor said in January.

“This partnership will not only enhance my ability to serve clients in California and Texas but also enable me to expand my reach into new markets, elevate my team’s capabilities, and continue setting the standard in the luxury real estate industry.”