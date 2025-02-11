Stephen Boss’ Family Questions Allison Holder: How Did tWitch Die?!?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s been over two years since Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead of an apparent suicide.

But the controversy over his passing — and what life was like for the musician in the days, weeks and months leading up to his death — has really just begun.

In the wake of this tragedy, Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, has released a memoir.

Allison Holker and Twitch attend the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Nun” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In the book, and as part of her press tour for the book, Holker has claimed that she found mushrooms, pills, and “other substances I had to look up on my phone” inside the shoe boxes inside his closet.

She has said Boss left her with a $1 million unpaid tax bill.

She’s even said that Boss was sexually abused as a child, going public with VERY personal details about her late spouse that she can’t prove.

And which many find wildly inappropriate for her to reveal now that Boss is no longer with us.

Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 5, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

On February 11, meanwhile, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and brother, Drè Rose, appeared on an episode of CBS Mornings.

Both of these loved ones said that Holker’s claims about her late husband’s drug use and the possibility that he was sexually abused as a child came as a stunner.

“To use my brother’s name and make it seem like he had this serious addiction problem, this sexual abuse allegation,” Rose told host Gayle King. “That could have been true, but I don’t think that’s the reason why my brother isn’t here today.”

When King asked why Rose thinks his brother is gone, he pointed a finger at his wife:

“I think that’s a question for Allison. I think she knows more than us because she was there. She knows his last known whereabouts. She knows the last conversation they had.”

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend the pre-party for Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

That sounds like quite the accusation, doesn’t it? The implication that Holker is withholding pertinent information about this case?

Rose also called out Holker for speaking about Boss’ alleged substance abuse without talking to the family first.

“I knew that recreationally he’s used and tried things, that wasn’t a shock to me,” he told King.

“This cornucopia of drugs that had to be Googled, we don’t even know if those were [his] — we don’t know anything to be true. It’s hearsay. It’s someone else’s version, and if that is the truth, then there could have been a better way to bring that to the family and then discuss what that meant.”

Hard to argue with that point, in our opinion.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Both Boss Alexander and Rose went on to note that they were unaware about any possible sexual abuse in Boss’ past.

This allegation came “out of nowhere” to them.

In a footage released earlier this month, Boss’ family members addressed Holker’s book and the interviews in which she has participated in prior to its release.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But how it was presented and how it was on a cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out about that in the media. We’re a family,” Rose said.

Allison Holker, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and family attend the Fans Premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on June 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Boss died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40.

An autopsy previously revealed there was no trace of drugs or alcohol in Boss’ system at the time of his passing.

Holker shared children Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5, with Boss, whom she married in 2013.

As her memoir book and all of her promotion has garnered backlash, Holker has continually defended the project, noting via her Instagram Story last month that she was still “trying to put the pieces together” after Boss’ death.

She also issued the following statement regarding the CBS interview before it aired:

“Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives. From grandparents’ day at school to family lunches, ice cream dates and [Stephen’s brother] Cameron’s video game meet-ups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”