Philadelphia Eagles’ Alleged Snub of Donald Trump Sparks Anger, Debate

It’s been over a week since the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But the game is still making headlines thanks to an unexpected controversy.

It’s customary for Super Bowl champs to pay a visit to the White House for a photo op with the president.

Donald Trump was in attendance at this year’s game — a first for a sitting US president — and it was expected that winning team would follow tradition.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But eight days after Jalen Hurts led his team to victory in New Orleans, it’s still unclear if the Eagles will show up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The more time that passes, the more unlikely the visit becomes. But who’s to blame for the delay?

Trump administration has not extended an invitation to the Eagles, insiders claim

Despite social media rumors to the contrary, the Eagles have reportedly not turned down an invitation to the White House.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll be flocking to the South Lawn anytime soon.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Saquon Barkley and company have not been invited to the White House.

It’s unclear if that’s by design, or if the administration has simply been too busy taking a chainsaw to the federal workforce.

Either way, it’s beginning to seem unlikely that A.J. Brown will not be able to lend the president a copy of his favorite self-help book.

X users express outrage on social media platform

Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles, the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, holds both the MVP and Vince Lombardi trophies during a press conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

It sounds like both sides have mutually agreed to keep their distance. But because we live in the age of misinformation, thousands of X users (including some professional journalists) believe that the Eagles snubbed the White House.

“GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS,” Megyn Kelly wrote, according to Newsweek.

“Eagles won’t visit The White House? Oh cool. Pull all their funding. Every dime. If the NFL hates America then America needs to start hating the NFL,” another user added.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have rejected Trump’s invitation to the White House. You know what, I will never support that team again. F–k the Eagles,” a former fan opined.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Air Force One at Miami International Airport on February 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Of course, the team received a good deal of support, as well.

“BRAVO to the Philadelphia Eagles for declining Trump’s invitation to the White House. The eagle is a widespread symbol of STRENGTH, POWER, FREEDOM, & WISDOM. These team members proudly held on to their self-respect & dignity!” one user tweeted.

“Trump openly rooted against the eagles and didn’t congratulate them… the eagles have every right not to do so,” sports journalist Chris Schaller chimed in.

It’s not often that professional athletes who just won a major championship take so much flak. But that’s low on the list of the four million ways in which we’re living in unprecedented times.