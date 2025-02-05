Page Turner: Meet the New Love It or List It Star!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

HGTV has at last ended the suspense.

On Wednesday, the cable network announced that beloved reality/real estate competition Love It or List It had been renewed… more than a year after its future was cast in doubt due to the departure of original co-gost Hilary Farr.

She will be replaced by existing HGTV personality Page Turner, who joins returning star David Visentin and who will be responsible to try and convince homeowners that she can renovate their existing property to their liking.

Page Turner poses here with David Visentin in a promo for Love It Or List It. (HGTV)

For those somehow unaware, each episode of Love It or List It features a family or a couple who hires an interior designer (Turner, going forward) and a real estate agent (Visentin)… the former of whom works within a budget to fix up various aspects of a home.

The latter, meanwhile, finds listings in the area that may appeal to the owners in question.

In the end, these individuals must decide to either love their house and go with Turner’s madeover residence — or list it with Visentin and start anew someplace different.

Love It or List It premiered in 2008 and taped an incredible 258 episodes with Farr and Visentin front and center.

Love It or List It may be the most addictive show on television. (HGTV)

Turner is real estate broker and house-flipping expert who has helped Southern California residence on HGTV’s Fix My Flip.

She made her HGTV debut on Flip or Flop Nashville and appeared as a guest judge in the hit series Rock the Block. I

n addition to being a licensed real estate broker in three states, Turner is a certified personal trainer and co-owner of The JoPa Life, a fitness and clothing brand. She also competed in Season 4 of Rock the Block alongside contractor Mitch Glew.

“HGTV fans first came to love Page Turner on Flip or Flop Nashville and Fix My Flip and were introduced to her competitive side in two seasons of Rock the Block,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV head of content, in a recent press release.

“Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry. We cannot wait to watch her give David a run for his money.”

Page Turner is a popular presence on HGTV. (HGTV)

The new season of Love It or List It will consists of eight hour-long episodes and is scheduled to premiere in summer 2025.

Farr, meanwhile, confirmed she was leaving the program in December 2023.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life,” Farr told People Magazine back then.

“It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”