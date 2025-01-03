Meghan McCain Blasts Meghan Markle In Scathing Tirade: The Whole World Doesn’t Like …

On Thursday, Meghan Markle released the first trailer for her new Netflix lifestyle show.

The series, titled With Love, From Meghan, features the duchess and her celebrity pals cooking meals, arranging flowers, and offering a wide array of tips and tricks for aspiring hosts and hostesses

In other words, it’s Meghan’s way of confirming her intention to become her generation’s Martha Stewart.

Meghan Markle in a scene from her upcoming Netflix cooking show. (Netflix)

Meghan’s New Show Meets With Criticism

Unfortunately, Martha’s successs might be a product of a bygone era.

These days, dinner parties are mostly a thing of the past, and folks who are in need of culinary tips are probably finding them on TikTok.

Perhaps that’s why Meghan’s latest Netflix project is receiving such an icy reception.

When the trailer debuted on YouTube, haters rushed to the comments section to blast the Duchess of Sussex for being “tone deaf” and “out of touch.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a scene from her new Netflix show. (Netflix)

And now, Meghan has attracted the unwanted attention of one very high-profile critic: media personality and self-described political nepo-baby Meghan McCain.

Meghan vs. Meghan

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family,” McCain wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today.

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

From there, McCain cited the recent rash of terroristic violence in the US and accused the other Meghan of announcing her posh new project at an inappropriate time.

“There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now,” she wrote.

“This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego,” she continued.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

McCain’s remarks echo many of the reactions to the show on YouTube and across social media.

(Although in asserting that “the world” doesn’t like Meghan, McCain went a bit further than most anonymous trolls.)

Obviously, these judgments are premature, as the eight-episode series doesn’t premiere until January 15.

A Lot on the Line

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

But Team Meghan might be feeling a bit nervous at the moment, as the stakes for this project couldn’t be higher.

Meghan and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with Netflix back in 2020, and thus far, the couple has yet to deliver any huge hits.

The couple’s latest project, a docuseries about the world of professional polo, was met with bad reviews and minimal viewership.

Insiders say that after a disappointing 2024, Meghan and Harry are hoping to make a comeback in the new year.

So they’d better hope that Netflix subscribers don’t arrive at the same conclusion that Meghan McCain reached. Otherwise, they’ll have one more setback to overcome.