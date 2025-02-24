Lester Holt Steps Down as Anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News’: Who Will Replace Him?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Big news from the world of television today, as one of America’s most trusted journalists is stepping away from the job that made him a household name.

Lester Holt has been the anchor of NBC Nightly News since 2015.

The network announced today that Holt has decided to step down from the job.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt speaks onstage during ‘V.F. Sneak Peek: “Queen & Slim”‘ at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

He will remain at NBC as host of the popular primetime news magazine Dateline.

Lester Holt speaks out on decision to step down

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote in a message to his colleagues, according to NBC.

“As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

Lester Holt attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised Awards Dinner on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, wrote in a message to staff.

“Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.”

The announcement from NBC notes that Holt has been named the “most-trusted television news personality in America” two consecutive times.

Lester Holt attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME)

In addition to his time on the Nightly News, Holt has served as the anchor of Nightly News: Kids Edition, an Emmy-nominated digital series geared toward informing and educating children.

It’s the news division’s second major personnel shake-up of the year after Today anchor Hoda Kotb stepped down last month.

Who will replace Lester Holt on ‘NBC Nightly News’?

NBC did not immediately name a successor. That announcement might come as early as this week.

The news division usually promotes in-house (Holt was a Nightly News correspondent before he took over for Brian Williams full-time in 2015.), so expect the new anchor to be a name that’s familiar to viewers.

Hallie Jackson and Jose Diaz-Balart have both stepped in to serve as fill-in anchors in recent years, in addition to their work on the show’s weekend edition.

Jose Diaz Balart attends the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Their names are likely at the top of NBC’s list, but the network might also choose to promote one of the broadcast’s long-tenured correspondents, such as Peter Alexander, Gadi Schwartz, or Kristen Welker.

Whatever the case, it’s a historic day for network TV news.

With a tumultuous year ahead, whoever steps in to fill Lester’s shoes will have a tremendous weight on their shoulders.

We’re sure the Emmy-winning producers of Nightly News will select the most qualified candidate for the job.

