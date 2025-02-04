Jinger Duggar Flaunts Baby Bump In Dress Code-Defying Selfie

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ve known for quite some time that Jinger Duggar is expecting her third child.

And while the former reality star has been quite forthcoming with the details — we know that Jinger is having a boy, for example — she’s kept some things under wraps.

But while there’s been no official word as to Jinger’s due date, her latest Instagram post seems to confirm that she’s quite far along.

There were several photos in Jinger’s latest carousel, most of them taken at a wedding that Jinger attended with Jeremy Vuolo.

But not surprisingly, commenters mostly fixated on the public bathroom selfie in which Jinger flaunted her growing bump.

(And quite a few pointed out with relief that she no longer needs to concern herself with the infamous Duggar dress code.)

“You look so beautiful! Mama,” one follower wrote.

“Oooh I forgot you are expecting!” another added.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)



“Wow! Time is flying by. Sitting down today and reading People Pleaser this morning,” a third chimed in.

That’s a reference to Jinger’s new book, which just hit stores last month.

Jinger Duggar, Literary Juggernaut

Jinger’s first literary endeavor, a memoir entitled Becoming Free Indeed featured a number of scandalous revelations about her controversial family.

Jinger Duggar speaks on her podcast in January 2025, speaking about her TLC fame. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Her new book takes more of a self-help angle, as Jinger offers counsel to readers who are similarly afflicted with her desire to make everyone happy and avoid conflict at all costs.

The lack of insider-y tabloid drama might explain why Jinger’s sophomore book has made less of a splash.

In its first weeks of release, People Pleaser has racked up only 500 ratings on Goodreads, meaning it’s unlikely to ever reach the same popularity as Free Indeed, which has accumulated nearly 50,000 user reviews.

On the Unplanned podcast, Jinger Duggar addressed a number of family topics in January 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

But hey, the reviews for People Pleaser have been mostly positive. And Jinger seems happy with her second book, which is the most important thing.

What’s Next For Jinger and Jeremy?

Needless to say, Jinger has a lot to smile about in 2025.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, appear in a YouTube video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The year is young, but she’s already published her second book, and it looks like she’s just weeks away from welcoming her third child.

Jinger and Jeremy are soon to have even more on that plate, and we’re sure they’ll be enjoying quite the bustling household.

But knowing how committed these two are to their careers, it’s a safe bet that they’ll find a way to continue delivering the podcast episodes and social media content that their fans have come to love.