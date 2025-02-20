Eric Mabius: ‘Chicago Fire,’ Hallmark Star Arrested For Assault, Appears …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Veteran television star Eric Mabius has been arrested in Florida following some sort of violent confrontation.

Multiple outlets are now confirming that the actor — who’s been a regular on such shows as Ugly Betty and Chicago Fire — has been charged with assault.

Details of his arrest are scarce at the moment.

Eric Mabius attends the premiere of Netflix’s GENTIFIED Season 1 at Margo Albert Theatre on February 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

But judging by his mugshot, Mabius absorbed quite a few blows during the conflict that landed him in police custody.

Eric Mabius’ mugshot reveals a badly battered mug

TMZ, which was one of the first outlets to publish Mabius’ mugshot, reports that he was arrested for “battery and resisting an officer without violence.”

So it’s safe to assume he sustained his injuries before police arrived on the scene.

‘Ugly Betty’ and ‘Chicago Fire’ star Eric Mabius has been arrested for assault. (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Department)

As you can see, Mabius looks quite unhappy and considerably worse for wear in the prison pic.

He also appears to be wearing a prison uniform, which could be an indication that he was denied bail and is still in custody.

However, we cannot say for certain if that’s the case, as information about Mabius’ brush with the law is still limited.

Eric Mabius is interviewed during The Darker Side of Green climate change debate at Skylight West on March 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Eric’s very active career

Mabius has racked up dozens of film and television credits over the course of his three decades in the industry. But he’s probably best known for his role as Daniel Meade on ABC’s Ugly Betty, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

He also played Tim Haspel on 16 episodes of Showtime’s The L Word and Jack Nesbitt on seven episodes of the popular NBC series Chicago Fire.

Most recently, Mabius appeared in a number of Hallmark Channel originals, including Welcome to Christmas, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Haul Out the Holly, and its sequel, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.

Eric Mabius arrives at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Los Angeles Gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

He also played Oliver O’Toole on the network’s popular Signed, Sealed & Delivered series.

What’s next for Eric Mabius?

It’s too soon to say what sort of consequences Mabius might be facing.

If it was a simple one-off fight with another man, he might get off easy with a fine or community service (assuming, of course, that he pleads or is found guilty).

If it’s a case of domestic violence (which it doesn’t appear to be, given the charges against him), then the penalties and damage to his public image could be much more severe.

Mabius was married to interior designer Ivy Sherman from 2006 to 2008. They have two children together.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.