Jenelle Evans Busted For Bullying Former Stepdaughter: ‘You’re a Broken …

Jenelle Evans is back in the news this week. And as usual, she’s making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

First, Jenelle’s messy breakup with August Keen caught the attention of social media users (many of whom seemed to have forgotten that she existed).

And now, Jenelle’s feud with her 17-year-old former stepdaughter is stirring up even more controversy.

Jenelle Gets Roasted

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported, the trouble started when Maryssa posted her own take on the “You’re so funny” meme, in which social media users jokingly explain how their traumatic experiences shaped their sense of humor.

Maryssa’s version read, “Thank you, I grew up on ‘the land’ with that one chick if ykyk.”

Unfortunately for Jenelle, Maryssa’s post was legitimately funny.

Getting roasted that thoroughly by someone who’s still in high school would be enough to drive anyone insane, and Jenelle is pretty much always one stubbed toe away from a total meltdown.

But on her own social media accounts, Evans initially played it (somewhat) cool:

“I’m not mad at her. She’s being influenced right now by different people around her to act the way she wants to. So I’m not going to post anything in retaliation,” Jenelle said during a livestream.

“I’ve been really nice to Maryssa. I didn’t know there was anything wrong between us….it’s whatever. Little kids are gonna talk s–t, ya know what I’m saying?” she continued.

That’s the closest that Jenelle gets to taking the high road, and many of her followers were impressed by her newfound emotional maturity.

Unfortunately, in private, Jenelle’s attitude toward the situation was considerably less chill.

Kenleigh Heatwole, who is the new girlfriend of Maryssa’s father (and Jenelle’s ex), David Eason, tweeted out what she claims are screenshots of messages that Maryssa received from Jenelle.

“You’ve got jokes? Me too. It’s sad you’re a broken girl and addicted to your dad’s love after what he did to you. I’ll pray for you,” Jenelle allegedly wrote to Maryssa.

“I did everything for you and you never even said thank you one time for me raising you, buying you everything and anything you’ve ever needed, and gave you a roof over your head,” she continued.

“If you want to match at this TikTok game we certainly can and I’ll tag you.”

Yeah, that’s not the kind of energy that a 33-year-old mom should be bringing to a conflict with a teenager. But it’s exactly what we expect from Jenelle.

A Messy History

As The Ashley points out, Jenelle kicked Maryssa out of the house at 16 when her marriage to David started going downhill.

Evans later added insult to injury by slamming Maryssa during an Instagram Q&A session.

“She refuses to talk to any of us,” Jenelle wrote in March of 2024. “She’s always been distant and I just don’t think I was ever looked at as her ‘stepmom.’ By the way I was disrespected so much by my ex [David], I feel like she wanted to feel the same way her dad did towards me. Very prideful!”

Jenelle moved to Las Vegas shortly thereafter, but if the video about her boozy breakup with August is any indication, her life is still loaded with drama.

Evans was back in North Carolina this week for a court hearing pertaining to her restraining order against David. But something tells us she probably didn’t take time to meet up with Maryssa for coffee.