Rachel Fuda Welcomes First-Ever Son!!!!!!!!!!!!

She may not know from where she’s getting her first paycheck.

But Rachel Fuda knows how she’ll be spending the next few weeks of her life: By cradling a precious newborn in her arms. (And probably not getting a ton of sleep).

Indeed, folks, the reality star just welcomed a baby!

John Fuda and Rachel Fuda attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Fuda broke the blessed piece of news herself in an interview with People Magazine.

His name is Lorenzo Antonio Fuda and…

“With the birth of our last baby, our family has grown into everything we ever dreamed — a beautiful circle of six hearts, bound by love, laughter, and the journey we’ve shared,” Fuda said to this outlet.

“This little soul is our final piece, the sweetest ending to a chapter of beginnings, and the start of a lifetime of cherished moments together.”

John Fuda and Rachel Fuda attend the world premiere of Good Burger 2 in NYC on November 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The newborn joins the three kids Rachel shares with husband John Fuda: daughters Gianella Jolie, 4, and Giuliana Rose, 2, as well as Jaiden … John’s 18-year-old son from a previous relationship, whom Rachel adopted.

Added the Bravo personality to People:

“Our hearts are fuller, our home is brighter — our baby boy is here, and I am so grateful to be a mother again.”

According to Fuda, the spouses used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant, the same process they used to conceive Gianella and Giuliana.

“We always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we’re both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time,” Rachel also told People in August, back when she confirmed her expecting again.

Rachel Fuda attends City Of Hope’s 2023 Spirit Of Life Awards at The Plaza on June 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

This exciting personal development comes amid a difficult professional rumor surrounding Fuda and others.

Based on a recent OK! Magazine report, there will be a Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But it will not include certain cast members.

Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were not given retention notices, and, at this time, Bravo is not pursuing them for a spot on RHONJ or any other side projects,” wrote this tabloid a few days ago.

This same article alleges Fuda was a “strong contender” to return, but her husband stood in the way because he was “difficult to deal with behind the scenes and [producers] didn’t feel it was worth the headache.”

Yikes, huh? Let’s hope his new son never reads that paragraph.