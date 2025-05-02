Christine Brown Divorced? Sister Wives Star Responds to Romantic Rumor

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown would like to her set her romantic record straight.

And maybe have a laugh at your expense while she’s at it.

The Sister Wives star, as you likely know well, walked away from spiritual spouse Kody Brown in November 2021 and married David Woolley about two years later.

Christine has gushed and gushed — and then gushed some more — about Woolley ever since, referring to him as her soulmate on more than one occasion.

“Every step of my journey brought me here,” Brown captioned pictures of the couple with their backs to the camera this past June, for example.

“Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning. #NewlyMarried #SunsetViews #GratefulHeart.”

Despite all Christine and David have said about each other, the Internet is gonna Internet, you know?

By which we mean the following: Many folks out there think the couple is headed for a divorce.

In a video posted to Instagram, the TLC personality shared a photo of herself posing and smiling, along with the onscreen message:

“When I read that David and I are not happy.”

The upload was followed by a series of short clips and images of the couple smiling and laughing together, hopefully putting split rumors to rest.

In case it didn’t do the job, however, Christine went ahead and assured her followers that all is well between the spouses in the caption of the post.

“I’m always surprised with what I read about myself,” the mother of six added. “Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier.”

It’s been clear for a while now that Christine is full steam ahead.

She has lost 40 pounds and she’s about to embark on a career as an author.

The Sister Wives cast member is coming out with an autobiography that will be titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom.

It has been described as “gritty and honest” by the star herself.

And its publisher has teased the book as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism — and the only life she’s known — behind.”

According to Amazon, the book will be available to purchase on September 16, 2025. Also according to Amazon, this is the official synopsis:

Becoming Kody Brown’s third wife in 1994, Christine finally found the big, happy family she had hoped for. When TLC’s hit show Sister Wives premiered in 2010, Christine knew it was her chance to shine a light on the brighter side of polygamy—the helping hands, the lively discussions, and their unmatched devotion to each other.

But the cameras also revealed a much darker truth.

In this candid tell-all, Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.

Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife.

