Captain America Brave New World Reviews: A MARVELous Disaster?

You might wanna turn away right about now, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford.

Marvel has released the fourth installment in a previously-beloved franchise — but, thus far at least, critics don’t exactly seem smitten with Captain America: Brave New World.

It marks Mackie’s first time taking on the lead and it features Harrison in the role of the President and the Red Hulk.

So… why all the negative reviews? Why aren’t movie critics putting up their shields and defending the film? Scroll down to find out…

As with other Captain America content, this film attempts a taut political thriller. It works for the most part, though there’s some clunky dialogue and it bends over backwards to avoid being too political. — Fat Guys at the Movies

It represents the MCU on autopilot, and while that means everything runs smoothly, it never goes anywhere particularly interesting. — Tom’s Guide

I can’t believe at one time I complained about these Marvel movies having too many superheroes per movie because Brave New World feels empty with only one, especially one that could more easily die in any fight he’s in. — MullingMovies.com

Anthony Mackie fights hard with his vibranium wings, but the Marvel magic didn’t take flight for this one. Marvel and Disney are still looking for that Brave New World. Maybe in the next one, it will magically appear. — Movies and Shakers

For his part, Mackie is charismatic and has star power, though he still feels somewhat timid in the role, and he lacks the character moments to truly shine. — Detroit News

For the MCU to make it back to their previous standing atop the blockbuster landscape, they’re going to have to deliver much more interesting characters and stories than are present in Captain America: Brave New World. — Culture Map

Compared to some of the studio’s recent misfires, this new entry is at least passable. — Newsday

We get a movie that, much like the MCU itself these days, is merely running on autopilot. Captain America may still stand for something, but Brave New World sure doesn’t. — Cinemaholics

Brave New World is as visually lifeless as the most lifeless MCU thrillers, marred by needless overcutting, flimsy digital backdrops and stilted composition; thematically, it says nothing confidently and even less coherently. — Paste Magazine

It’s been a long time since a Marvel movie felt like a building block with its own structural integrity. Even for its flaws, Captain America: Brave New World feels like the series may be finding its soul again. — Austin Chronicle

What distinguishes “Captain America: Brave New World,” blissfully under two hours, is that action is kept to a relative minimum, and the actors are actually allowed to find and deepen their cardboard characters, including Danny Ramirez as Falcon. — San Francisco Chronicle

Brave New World is a bunch of characters wandering around in search of meaning, the Marvel machine creaking loudly as it tries to whip up some grand mythos around these B-tier figures. — Vanity Fair