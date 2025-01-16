Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell: It’s Over After 4 Years!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have broken up.

Four years ago, Rachael competed on Matt’s historic season of The Bachelor and won.

Despite controversy, the two have remained together — with one temporary breakup in 2021.

Now, it’s over, with Matt sharing the split news in the form of a prayer.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Early in the morning on Thursday, January 16, Matt James took to Instagram.

There, he shared a throwback photo of himself with Rachael Kirkconnell.

The two have broken up. Instead of simply announcing the news, he revealed it in the form of a Christian prayer.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he asked.

“Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding,” Matt James’ caption continued.

“Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us,” he requested. “And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the star-studded Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai, at Atlantis The Palm, on January 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Meanwhile, Rachael Kirkconnell did not immediately address the split

That same Thursday morning, even a few hours after Matt’s post, Rachael had not posted anything of the sort.

Her last photos and videos featuring Matt come from over a month earlier — December 5, 2024.

However, she has not updated her Instagram page since then, so it’s not like there’s a series of selfies without Matt that were hinting at solo adventures and perhaps a split.

Matt’s latest post featuring Rachael is from Wednesday, January 15. The video features the two of them eating pizza and, presumably in exchange for money, suggesting that people eat British food on purpose.

(Many, many of Matt’s posts are short videos of him or Rachael or both of them eating food. We all love food, but it’s quite the contrast from Rachael’s gallery of romantic photos from their four-year relationship)

Aside from the 2021 interruption, Matt and Rachael have been together since filming his season — in late 2020. Season 25 of The Bachelor began airing almost exactly four years ago, in early January 2021.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Is this another example of the ‘The Bachelor’ curse, so to speak?

Reality television is a terrible place to get to know someone. It is an even worse place to fall in love. Why? Because people seldom act as their most authentic selves when they know that they are on camera.

However, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell didn’t break up in four months. They split after four years together, with only one scandal-induced split during that time.

Compared to the back-to-back nightmares that, say, Becca Kufrin endured with Arie and then with Garrett, we’d say that they got a very good deal out of it. A normal, four-year relationship. This isn’t a reality TV curse; it’s just life.